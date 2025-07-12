"Must be the British noise" - $50M-worth PGAT veteran details The Open Championship's 'unique' atmosphere

Australian golfer Adam Scott opened up about the unique atmosphere of The Open Championship. Players are gearing up for the final Major of the year, which is scheduled to take place next week, and ahead of that, Golf.com shared a short clip of Scott on its Instagram account from his interview with golf analyst Claire Rogers on The Scoop.

Adam Scott opened up about why it is special to compete at The Open Championship and the crowd. He said:

"Even the noise the crowd makes. It must be the British noise, I don't know what it is, but it's such a great atmosphere. And a lot of times over my career, I go the week before and I spend the whole week there — the week before playing The Open Championship course.

He further talked about playing at St Andrews a week before the actual event. He added:

"And like, those weeks are some of my favourite weeks because I'm playing the Open Championship course, it is closed. I'm the only person playing, a lot of the time, like at St Andrews the week before. There's no one on the course. It is really — that is really one of the perks of playing as a pro golfer. I don't know why more guys don't do it, but I've loved those weeks and getting to stay in the towns. St Andrews is special, but all the towns where the Opens are are great fun."

The Open Championship 2025 is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20, and prior to that, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour players are playing this week at the Genesis Scottish Open. Adam Scott, who has a net worth of $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), has had a decent start to his game this week.

A look into Adam Scott’s performance at the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of The Open Championship 2025

After two rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open, Adam Scott made the cut and settled in a tie for 38th place. He struggled in the opening round of the tournament, but after carding 68 on Friday, he jumped 11 spots on the leaderboard.

The Australian golfer started his campaign on Thursday, July 10, with an opening round of 1-under 69. He had three back-to-back birdies on the 14th, 15th, and 16th holes and then a bogey on the 18th. He carded two more bogeys on the second and fourth holes and a birdie on the third in the first round.

In the second round, he started on the first tee hole and made a birdie and bogey on the front nine, made three birdies and a bogey on the final nine for 2-under 68. After two rounds, Chris Gotterup took the lead in the game at 11-under.

Adam Scott made his debut at The Open Championship in 2000 and has since not missed the Major event. He was the runner-up in 2012, and last year he settled in T10.

