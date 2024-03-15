“Must’ve mistaken me for some other Korean player” - Byeong Hun An snaps back at online troll after missing The Players Championship cut

Byeong Hun An had a second round to forget at The Players Championship. Despite that, he did not allow a fan to disparage his performance on social media.

The Korean finished his performance at The Players Championship 2024 with a score of 5 over for 36 holes, well below the projected cut line (-1). An X (formerly Twitter) user responded to a post by Byeong Hun An from several days ago and wrote:

"Great round today. Another miss cut."

Hun An did not take the matter very well and responded:

"You must have mistaken me some other Korean player. This is my first miss cut in few months…"

Expand Tweet

The Players Championship is the first cut that Byeong Hun An has missed during the 2024 season. The Korean had not missed a cut since the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July 2023. In that season he missed only six cuts in 31 tournaments played.

In 2024, Hun An played in seven PGA Tour events before The Players Championship. His season results (not counting TPC Sawgrass) include five Top 25s and 3 Top 10s. His best result of the season so far is the runner-up finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

What happened to Byeong Hun An at The Players Championship 2024?

Byeong Hun An started The Players Championship with a score of 3 under for the first round, with five birdies and two bogeys. This placed him just four strokes behind the leaders after 18 holes.

However, the second round was very unfortunate for Hun An. The Korean made five birdies like the previous round, followed by a quadruple bogey on the renowned 17th hole and three double bogeys and three bogeys.

With this performance, his second-round score was 8 over 80. This raised his overall score to 5 over, which meaning he will miss the cut. However, the second round has not ended yet.

2024 marked An's seventh appearance at The Players Championship. In the previous six editions, he had missed the cut twice (the tournament was canceled in 2020). His best result is T26 in 2020.