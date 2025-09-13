"Must of had a wicked hangover" - Fans react to John Daly shooting 19 in a single hole on the Champions Tour

John Daly carded a 19 on the par-5 12th hole at Minnehaha Country Club during the opening round of the Sanford International on September 12, 2025. This score set a new PGA Tour Champions record for the highest score on a single hole, surpassing the previous record of 16 held by Bruce Crampton since 1996.

Daly hit seven balls in the water before finding the ground, and he finished the hole after 19 strokes. Daly’s final score for the round was 88, placing him at 18-over par and last among the field of 78 players.

NUCLR GOLF updated this in an X post sharing on September 13. It features an image of Daly alongside his scorecard from the first round. The caption of the post reads:

"🚨🏌🏻‍♀️🤫#NEW: John Daly shot a round 1 88 (+18) which included a 19 on the 12th hole at the Sanford International on the Champions Tour."

Fans quickly started reacting in the comment section. One of them highlighted Daly's drinking habits on the course, by writing:

"Must of had a wicked hangover."

Another fan supported the same notion by writing:

"To be fair, he was probably out of booze by the 12th, and it had a detrimental effect on his swing."

One fan showed their surprise by commenting:

"How is that possible?"

A few other fans joked about Daly's score by commenting:

"So he basically shot a 74 and lost his cool for one hole🤣"

"Lol."

"IS that when the cart girls showed up?"

Daly previously recorded an 18 on a hole at the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational, making this event his highest-ever score on a single hole in professional competition.

How did John Daly perform in the opening round of the 2025 Sanford International?

John Daly started the 12th hole four shots over par. His tee shot landed in the rough. He followed with seven penalty shots, most of which went into the water. Daly finally reached the green on his 18th shot and holed the putt for a 19. The score was originally recorded as 17 but was later changed to 19.

He finished the round with a total score of 88, which is 18-over par. Daly made a birdie on hole 15 and a bogey on hole 18. Angel Cabrera led the tournament with a score of 64, which put him 24 shots ahead of Daly.

Here's a hole-by-hole look at John Daly's first round at the Sanford International:

Front nine

Hole 1 (par 4): 4

Hole 2 (par 3): 4

Hole 3 (par 4): 5

Hole 4 (par 5): 4

Hole 5 (par 4): 4

Hole 6 (par 3): 3

Hole 7 (par 4): 5

Hole 8 (par 3): 4

Hole 9 (par 4): 4

OUT: 37

Back nine

Hole 10 (par 3): 4

Hole 11 (par 4): 4

Hole 12 (par 5): 19

Hole 13 (par 4): 4

Hole 14 (par 4): 4

Hole 15 (par 4): 3

Hole 16 (par 5): 5

Hole 17 (par 3): 3

Hole 18 (par 4): 5

IN: 51

Total: 88

