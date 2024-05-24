“My dad had one of those when I was a kid” – Charley Hoffman says the Stingray is ‘extra motivation’ to win the Charles Schwab Challenge

Charley Hoffman said that the Stingray car is "extra motivation" for him to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. The comment came following his first-round 65 on Thursday, May 24.

On Thursday, Hoffman carded a 5-under 65 with the help of five birdies to take a one-stroke lead after the first round. If he wins this week, he will receive the vintage 1975 Schwab Stingray along with a $1,638,000 paycheck. The tradition of giving the restored classic car started at Colonial Country Club in 2019. This year's 1975 Schwab Stingray has been restored by County Corvette in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

During the post-round interview, Charley Hoffman revealed why the Stingray Classic was serving as extra motivation for him. He said:

"My dad had one of those when I was a kid, and then when my brother turned I think 16 he got rid of it, probably -- actually, I know, for insurance reasons probably, insurance probably doubled when he turned 16, he had a sports car. So the motivation is -- he doesn't know this, he'll probably know it now, but is to win that car for him, there's no question."

The 47-year-old has had some good results this season, including a runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open. He said that when he felt healthy, he was confident of beating anyone, but it was quite the opposite when his back started troubling him.

"It feels pretty good obviously heat and humidity and all that works in my favor there's no question," he continued. "So if I stay loose my back stays loose I can hit as far as anybody and I can play with them but when it gets a little stiff it's a tough game for me."

Charley Hoffman added that he was feeling good with the weather forecast and was confident of his chances at the old traditional golf course like Colonial.

When will Charley Hoffman tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Day 2?

Charley Hoffman is grouped with Greyson Sigg and Ryan Palmer for the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The trio will tee off from the 10th hole on Friday, May 24, at 9:17 pm ET.

The second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge will begin on Friday at 8 am ET. Michael Kim, Ben Griffin and Callum Tarren will tee off from the first hole while Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard and Doug Ghim begin from the 10th tee at the same time.

While Hoffman is leading by one stroke, Brian Harman, Tony Finau, Davis Riley, S.H. Kim, and Martin Laird are tied for second at 5-under. Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody, Hayden Buckley, and Callum Tarren are tied for seventh at two strokes back.