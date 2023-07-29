“My dead grandma could make that”: Fans shell shocked with Tom Whitney missing the shortest putt in televised golf’s history

Golf is a tough sport, and even the best of the pros have often suffered at its hands. Tom Whitney, for instance, just missed the shortest putt in the history of televised golf.

The pro golfer, playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, witnessed the greatest shock of his life. He was playing at the NV5 invitational, and the day was going well for him.

Then, he ended up missing a putt that was just around 4 inches, shocking the audience and the commentators, who could do nothing but groan in disguise as the frustration on Tom Whitney's face grew.

Barstool.TV | #BarstoolNV5 pic.twitter.com/gVrQANltUs Think we just saw the shortest miss in golf history, and the guys in the booth can’t believe it @NV5Invite @KornFerryTour

Fans were surprised by the missed putt as it happened when they were least expecting it. They were quick to comment about it on Twitter, saying:

"My dead grandma could make that"

Whitney did not even realise that he missed the ball, and went on to instinctively pick it up before he realised that the ball had not gone in the hole. The exact distance that the shot was missed is not known, but is estimated to be around 4 inches according to Golf Digest.

Tom Whitney adds his name to the list of golfers with the shortest missed putt ever

Tom Whitney's missed putt was a good reminder that golf is quite the tough sport to play. However, he did shoot a 67 in the second round to reach -10, and currently sits tied for 15th. He is just three shots off the leader, Ryan McCormick.

With this putt, Whitney has added his name to a long list of golfers who have missed putts, especially at quite crucial times. Jon Rahm missed a one foot putt at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.

Whitney just overtook Hale Irwin, who missed a putt just 1 inch short. However, since the putt was not recorded, Whitney has taken the unfortunate record for the shortest ever putt missed.

Needless to say, the miss was a wake up call for the golfer, showing that no one is safe, even on the Korn Ferry Tour.