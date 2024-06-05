“My friends will joke about it” – Scottie Scheffler says he didn’t receive any ‘negative comments’ from players during his arrest fiasco

Scottie Scheffler recently said he got a lot of favorable support after the arrest mishap. He added that he didn't get negative comments from anyone close to him.

Scheffler is in Dublin, Ohio, this week for the Memorial Tournament, which will commence on Thursday, June 5 at Muirfield Village. This is his second event since the PGA Championship, where he had to face an arrest due to a miscommunication with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

On Tuesday, June 4, during the pre-event press conference of the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler revealed that his family, friends, fans, and fellow players were supportive of him following his arrest. He added that he hardly received any negative comments from those who knew him personally.

"The support I got from the players was also tremendous," he said. My friends will joke about it but that's because they're my friends, they are supposed to joke about that kind of stuff but those are the same guys that will also give me hug and ask me if I'm all right.

"And so if all they did was make fun of me it'd be a different story but my friends are my friends and they love me and I love them back. And so I'm more than happy to take a ribbing from people that love me. But as far as any sort of negative comments from anybody that knows me personally that definitely was not the case," he added.

Last week, all the charges against Scottie Scheffler were dropped just two weeks after being filed due to a lack of evidence. Earlier, the World No. 1 was charged with felony assault, reckless driving, and disobeying traffic officers.

"It's not something that I love reliving." Scottie Scheffler says he doesn't like to talk about his arrest

Although charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dropped, he doesn't like to speak about the incident and relive the moment repeatedly. However, as a public figure, he faces questions about the incident time and again.

During the press conference ahead of the Memorial Tournament, Scheffler said he hadn't moved past the arrest incident yet. He added:

"It's not something that I love reliving, just because it was fairly traumatic for me being arrested going into the golf course. And so it's not something that I love talking about and it's something that I'm hoping to move past, but when the charges are dropped, that's kind of only the beginning of kind of getting past it."

Scottie Scheffler further stated that the dropping of charges was a bit of relief and not total relief, as it would always stick with him.

"That mug shot, I'm sure is not going anywhere anytime soon," he concluded.

Scheffler is set to compete at the Memorial Tournament and once again he will be the favorite to win. He has been in incredible form this year, with four wins and two runner-up finishes.