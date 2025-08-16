"My goodness" - Scottie Scheffler shocked after journalist names 8x PGAT winner during tricky interview question

Scottie Scheffler was shocked after a journalist named 8x PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay during an interview round amid the BMW Championship. The first leg of the FedEx Cup playoff series, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, took place last week, and this week, the BMW Championship is taking place at the Caves Valley Golf Club.

In the BMW Championship interview on August 14, the interviewer asked Scottie Scheffler if golfers like Patrick Cantlay could win the event. Scheffler was shocked, and he responded:

“We're just going to name guys now? My goodness…No, I think when you look at the FedExCup, I think it's a greater discussion. Like if you're going to have a true season-long race, truly the best player every year wins, odds are it's not going to come to an interesting of a conclusion in most years.I think most years it's pretty obvious who the Player of the Year is going to be.”

He continued,

“It's always up for a small debate, but I think the players for the most part have an understanding of who the best player was for that year each time, and I feel like it's been like that since I've been watching golf…We play so many tournaments, and I think what we're looking for in the TOUR Championship, when you look at playoffs, when you think about the playoffs.” (via ASAP Sports)

Scottie Scheffler finished playing two rounds of the BMW Championship, and he is in second place with 9 under in total. He shot 66 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The second round saw 65 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 season?

Scottie Scheffler won two majors in the 2025 season, including the Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Scheffler also had other top 10 finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a T9, the Genesis Invitational with a T3, the Texas Children's Houston Open with a T2, and more. Here's a list of Scheffler's 2025 tournaments:

2025 PGA Tour tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale: T25

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines: T3

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T11

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: 4th place finish

RBC Heritage: T8

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Winner

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Winner

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: Winner

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T7

Travelers Championship: T6

Genesis Scottish Open: T8

The Open: Winner

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T3

