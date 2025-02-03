“My last nickname is Kong” - HGV Tournament of Champions champ A Lim Kim reveals story behind her special nickname

A Lim Kim revealed an interesting story behind her nickname, Queen. The South Korean golfer recently won the season-opening LPGA Tour event at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday, February 2. She registered a two-stroke win over Nelly Korda in the game.

During the winner's press conference, A Lim Kim was asked about her victory and also about her nickname. She revealed that she is being called Queen by her friends and family and also unveiled the origin of her unique nickname, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"[Queen] that's my nickname, but honestly, my last nickname is Kong, so when I was young, my driver distance too far so everybody told me Queen Kong, but I don't like use the last name so only Queen."

She further unveiled who gave her the name.

"Everybody told me that before when I was young," she added.

A Lim Kim took the lead in the game at the HGV Tournament of Champions after the third round. She posted a round of 67 to finally clinch the title, and secure her third win on the LPGA Tour.

A Lim Kim reflects on her performance after winning two tournaments on LPGA Tour in three months

It's her second win on the LPGA Tour in the last three months. Kim had previously won the Lotte Championship in November 2024.

During the press conference of the tournament, Kim reflected on her performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I [was] working on change my shape I told you before. All my career I'm use a draw. I'm really good draw player. But 130 yard inside game is not too good, so I want to change my shape and then working on it and then make it."

A Lim Kim started off her campaign at the HGV Tournament of Champions on Thursday, January 30, with a birdie on the first hole. She had an impressive start to the tournament and played a bogey-free opening round with seven birdies for a 7-under 65.

In the second round of the event, she started with two back-to-back birdies on the second and third hole, followed by a bogey on the fourth hole, and then added four more birdies and two bogeys for a round of 3-under 69.

In the third round, A Lim Kim carded four birdies, an eagle, and a bogey for a round of 5-under 67, followed by another round of 5-under 67 with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda settled in second place at 18-under. She played the four rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65, followed by Linn Grant, while Min Jee Lee and Jin Young Ko tied for fourth place at 14-under.

