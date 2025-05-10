“My man Bryson DeChambeau”; "Real champ" – Fans laud LIV star’s incredible gesture to fan battling cancer

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau recently made a touching gesture for a young fan who is battling cancer. According to Stephanie Rich Hayes, the two-time major champion spent the entire day with her son, Evan A. Hayes. She expressed gratitude to the star golfer and shared details about the day on social media.

On Friday, May 9, Stephanie Rich Hayes made a post on Facebook to share highlights of their heartwarming experience with DeChambeau. She also posted several photos of her son spending time with and playing golf alongside the LIV star.

Fans online were touched by Bryson DeChambeau’s gesture to a young fan and praised the two-time major champion.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"My man Bryson!" one fan wrote.

"Warms my heart," this fan commented.

"He’s completely changed my perception of him over the years. As a Brooks Koepka fan I used to really dislike him, now I probably root for him the most in golf," one user remarked.

"The peoples champ. Meanwhile JT is eating cheesesteaks and further abandoning the hope of ever having a chin," another user opined.

"Awesome story! He really is a good dude with a big heart & this is a great example of giving back to help those in need. #WayBiggerThanGolf," one fan posted.

How has Bryson DeChambeau performed this season so far?

Bryson DeChambeau has played five LIV Golf events this season and has posted four top-10 finishes. He has recorded a top-five finish in each of his last three starts and also tied for fifth at the Masters Tournament last month.

Here's a look at Byrson DeChambeau's performance this season:

LIV Golf

May 2–4: LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea)

1, (65-66-66), 197 (-19)

Apr 25–27: LIV Golf Mexico City (Club De Golf Chapultepec)

T2, (63-66-71), 200 (-13)

Apr 4–6: LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course)

5, (69-70-75), 214 (-2)

Mar 14–16: LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course)

T10, (74-65-67), 206 (-7)

Mar 7–9: LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club)

T20, (66-67-70), 203 (-7)

Major Championship

Apr 10–13: Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)

T5, (69-68-69-75), 281 (-7)

The two-time major champion will return to the golf course next week at the PGA Championship 2025. The second major of the season will be played from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

