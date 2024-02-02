“My man is pissed he didn’t take that money” – Fans react to Rickie Fowler’s comments to not let LIV Golfers have a direct path back to the PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler feels the LIV Golf defectors should not have direct access back to the PGA Tour once the deal between both circuits is finalized in the future.

Fowler is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 and was at T6 after the day. Speaking at the post-round interview on Thursday, he was asked where he stood on bringing the LIV defectors back to the PGA Tour.

Fowler said that he didn't agree with Rory McIlroy, who had recently said that Saudi-backed circuit players should be allowed to play on the PGA Tour without any penalty. He also said:

"As far as decisions to go elsewhere and just welcome back, I don't think it's a direct road. I mean, they made decisions and there's -- there has to be something for it."

Fans had a mixed response to Fowler's opinion regarding LIV Golf players' comeback on the PGA Tour. Below is a look at some of the reactions:

"My man is pissed he didn’t take that money"

"Ricky apparently doesn't understand what is happening."

"Love Rickie, and he’s entitled to his opinion, but if players are truly interested in bringing the game of golf back together then saying you want to penalize players to come back isn’t the way to go about it."

"No one is going back to pga tour 🤣🤣🤣. Go play the Sentry championship choker."

"Haha there’s gonna be sooooook many butt hurt pgat dudes when brooks Bryson rahm smith DJ et al start winning elevated events in 2025"

"What would need to happen if anyone wanted to go back to the PGA? Expand Rickie"

"Does Ricky not understand that the PGA is being bailed out by the Saudis?"

"They are all independent contractors. They can go work where they want. No one says it Hass to be with one tour your contractors"

"Can they ask a follow up question like, why should an independent contractor be penalized for taking on work elsewhere?"

"Does not make any sense that they could play any tour in the world without consequence aside from that one…"

"Funny how Spieth, Rickie and others are showing their anti-LIV bias again. That tells me a PIF/PGAT deal is either completely dead and they’re simply not stating it explicitly or it’s on life support because PGAT wants a penalized path re-entry to their tour and no/delayed OWGR."

"It’s arrogant to think they want to come back. I think they are happy with their decision."

"I’ve yet to come across a single player that would want to go back and deal with Jay."

When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, round 2?

Rickie Fowler is paired with Tommy Fleetwood for the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The duo will tee off from the first hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday at 12:57 p.m. ET.