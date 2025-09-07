"My man sold his soul": Golf world reacts to Brooks Koepka’s missed cut at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

Fans on social media have reacted to Brooks Koepka's struggle to make the cut at the Amgen Irish Open 2025. After the completion of the regular LIV Golf season, the American golfer joined the stellar field of the DP World Tour event this week, which started on Thursday, September 4.After the second round of the event, held on Friday, Koepka did not make the cut. A golf fan page, ZireGolf, shared news about Koepka's struggle on the greens on its Instagram account. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans jumped into the comments section to talk about the LIV golfer's performance.&quot;My man sold his soul,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Not motivated not healthy,&quot; another fan added.&quot;And some people said he should have been on the Ryder Cup team,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy,&quot; one more fan added.Golf world reacts to Brooks Koepka’s missed cut at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open/@ziregolfHere are more fans' reactions:&quot;Too many nose beers!&quot; a fan said.&quot;Everyone has slumps in their careers,&quot; one more fan said.Golf world reacts to Brooks Koepka’s missed cut at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open/@ziregolfBrooks Koepka had a poor time at the Amgen Irish Open. He started with an opening round of 71 with three bogeys and four birdies. However, he then had a tough time in the second round.He started the campaign on Friday with two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes and then a bogey on the fifth. On the seventh hole, he added a triple bogey but found some relief with a birdie on the tenth before adding a double bogey on the 12th. He added another bogey on the 15th for a round of 80 and missed the cut.After the third round of the tournament, Adrien Saddier took the lead in the game at 15-under. Rory McIlroy is also in contention for the win and tied for fourth at 11-under after Saturday's round. The event will conclude on Sunday, September 7.Brooks Koepka reflects on his struggle this seasonBrooks Koepka had a tough season in 2025 and failed to qualify for the Ryder Cup. Ahead of the start of the Amgen Irish Open, he joined the Off The Ball group and opened up about his performance this season.He was asked if he was disappointed about not being able to make it to the Ryder Cup. In response, Koepka said (via Golf.com):&quot;I did it myself, so it’s not anything I’m not aware of. Not shying away from it. It’s just bad timing. You have one down year, but if it’s the year after the Ryder Cup, it makes it a whole lot easier to play catch-up.&quot;&quot;But yeah, I think just the situation I’m in being on LIV and then not playing well is, I don’t think LIV had anything to do with me not being on the team, but it was more the timing of the year and just trying to get that ball rolling,&quot; he added.Brooks Koepka only had two finishes in individual events in the top 10 this season on the LIV Golf. He was tied for seventh at the LIV Golf Adelaide event and solo second in Singapore. He, however, had a decent finish in the season-ending team championship in Michigan, where he was tied for fifth place.In the majors, Koepka missed the cut at the Masters, Open Championship, and the PGA Championship. He recorded a T12 finish at the US Open.