“My mom would have smacked me” - Bryson DeChambeau gives real reason for his LIV Golf move, expresses wish to play on PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau defected from the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf in 2022. Two seasons later, the golfer has now come out to state that he made the move for money. The 30-year-old said that the Saudi-backed series’ offer was too good for him to turn down. He claimed that his mother would have “probably smacked” him if he didn’t take the deal.

DeChambeau was reportedly offered a five-year deal by LIV Golf. According to reports, the former US Open champion joined the Greg Norman-led series for a whopping $125 million deal. Following this, the golfer repeated several golfers’ narrative by stating that he made the controversial move to grow the game of golf. However, he’s now admitted to making the switch for money.

Speaking in a press conference at the Augusta National on the eve of the 2024 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"People can say I moved to one side, but I did it for my family and what I had in front of me at that point in time… I think my mom would have probably smacked me for not taking the deal.

Everybody has their own prerogatives and wishes and wants, and the only thing I wish is that we can all see eye to eye on some things and that we can come back to some level playing field where we can all have some fun together."

Bryson DeChambeau expresses wish to play on PGA Tour again

Notably, LIV Golf star Jon Rahm had called for the series unification with the PGA Tour on Monday. The reigning Masters champion stated that the two tours could work together in the future forming a world tour like Formula 1. Hours after this comment, Bryson DeChambeau has now expressed his take on the ongoing peace talks between the PGA and the PIF.

Elaborating on it, the American golfer said that he remains hopeful for a deal between the two circuits. The eight-time PGA Tour winner further expressed his wish to return to the American circuit.

Bryson DeChambeau said:

“Look, I would love to continue to showcase my skill set around the world in different places, whether it be Shriners or the Arnold Palmer, Mr. Nicklaus' event, TPC Las Vegas… Do I want to play a full schedule? I don't know. We'll see how things shake out. I don't know what the future is going to look like, and I'm not here to decide that. But would I like to play a few? Sure, ones that I truly enjoyed and had a lot of friends with...”

When asked if he’s still suspended from the PGA Tour, DeChambeau said that he doesn’t know. The golfer claimed that there’s been no communication on the same.

Notably, he is one of the 13 LIV golfers at the Masters this year. Having missed the cut in the competition the past two seasons, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares this time.