"My strength is my iron game" - Anthony Kim disappointed after a tough comeback at LIV Golf’s Jeddah event 

Anthony Kim is disappointed with his slow start at the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah event. The American golfer returned to compete in a professional tournament after almost 12 years.

He last played on the PGA Tour in 2012 at the Wells Fargo Championship but had to withdraw from the competition due to an injury. He slowly disappeared from the limelight and had not competed in any tournament since then.

However, Anthony Kim made a comeback at this week's LIV Golf Jeddah event which had its inaugural round on Friday, March 1. However, Kim had trouble with his game and finished last on the leaderboard after playing the 18 holes.

Anthony Kim opened up about his disappointing performance following the opening round of the Jeddah event. He said (as quoted by the LIV Golf editorial director Mike McAllister on X):

"I would be lying to say that I didn't have certain expectations. At least even if I played bad, I thought I would shoot around par. It was unfortunate that I made so many unforced errors from the middle of the fairway. That's generally my strength is my iron game. To make so many unforced errors is really disappointing."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim played a round of 6-over par on Friday. He started his game with a bogey and then added another bogey on the sixth hole. He added a birdie on the seventh hole. He shot seven bogeys and one birdie to score six over par and finished 54th after the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah.

All about Anthony Kim's professional career

Kim started his professional career in 2006. He initially competed on the PGA Tour and European Tour.

The American golfer had an amazing start to his career by finishing in a tie for second place at the 2006 Valero Texas Open, his first PGA Tour event. The following year, he earned his Tour card through qualifying school. He had a remarkable start to his career by having four top-10 finishes in his rookie season.

Anthony Kim won his first PGA Tour event in 2008 at the Wachovia Championship by defeating Ben Curtis and reached number 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Kim also clinched a second PGA Tour title in 2008 by winning the AT&T National. He defeated Freddie Jacobson by two strokes to register the win.

Kim has won three PGA Tour events in his career and has also played at the Ryder Cup. He was one of the most successful golfers in the world in 2012 when he was forced to quit golf because of an injury at the peak of his career.

Fans were eagerly waiting for his return and had high expectations from him. However, he struggled with his game in the opening round of LIV Golf Jeddah.

Nonetheless, the tournament still has two more rounds to go and hopefully, Kim will make a comeback. The second round of the tournament will take place on Saturday, March 2, followed by the final round on Sunday, March 3.