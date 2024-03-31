“My $ on Tiger” “In a cart?” – Fans react to reports of Tiger Woods playing at Augusta Masters with Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods has reportedly started practicing at Augusta National ahead of this year's tournament.

As per reports, Woods' private jet landed in Augusta on Saturday morning, and a few hours later he began his practice for the Masters, which will begin in less than two weeks.

On Saturday, March 30, Bob Harig from Sports Illustrated reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the 48-year-old golfer was seen practicing alongside his good friend Justin Thomas and ANGC (Augusta National Golf Club) chairman Fred Ridley.

Most of the fans online expressed their excitement over the positive news about their favorite golfer. However, few of them took the opportunity to display their sarcasm skills with witty responses. Some fans also suggested that Woods and Thomas shouldn't be in the same group, given their records.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"My $ on Tiger"

"In a cart?"

"Justin Thomas and Tiger shouldnt play together both haven't played well when they are paired together"

"Will be interesting to see who Tiger will want to play with and whether he plays early or late Thursday."

Here's a look at some more responses:

Did Tiger Woods make the cut in the 2023 Masters?

Tiger Woods successfully made the cut at the 2023 Masters, marking his second and ultimately last official PGA Tour event for the year. Woods posted a 2-over 74 on the opening day at Augusta National, followed by a 1-over 73. With an aggregate score of 3-over after 36 holes, he just managed to finish inside the cutline.

However, Tiger Woods appeared unfit in both rounds and was seen limping while navigating the challenging Augusta National Course. Further, multiple holes remained for the final day due to consistent interruptions from rain. Consequently, he decided to withdraw from the event after making the cut.

This marked Tiger's 23rd consecutive cut, breaking the record held by Gary Player and Fred Couples for most consecutive cuts at the Masters Tournament. Overall, he has made 24 cuts in 25 starts. Apart from winning the tournament five times, he has also finished as runner-up twice and has secured seven other top-ten finishes.

The Masters Tournament 2024 will be Tiger Woods' second start of this season. He hasn't played since pulling out during the second round of the Genesis Invitational in February. His last win on the PGA Tour was the 2020 Zozo Championship, and the 2019 Masters was his last major championship triumph.