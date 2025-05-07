Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 07, 2025 04:26 GMT
Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Round
Myrtle Beach Classic 2025

The PGA Tour is hosting the Myrtle Beach Classic this week alongside the Truist Championship. The opposite-field event will also start on Thursday, May 8, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Since the Myrtle Beach Classic is an opposite-field event, it will have less star value, but still, a lot of notable names will be in action this week. This week's event will feature 132 players competing for the $4 million purse.

The opening round of the Myrtle Beach Classic will begin on Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET. David Lipsky, Robby Shelton, and Ben Kohles will begin from the first hole, while Chad Ramey, Nick Watney, and Vince Whaley will tee off from the tenth hole simultaneously.

Tee time details for the Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1, explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Myrtle Beach Classic (all times ET):

Hole 1

  • 6:50 am: David Lipsky, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
  • 7:01 am: Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu, David Skinns
  • 7:12 am: Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Ryan Fox
  • 7:23 am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 7:34 am: Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Francesco Molinari
  • 7:45 am: Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer, Alejandro Tosti
  • 7:56 am: Tyler Duncan, Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett
  • 8:07 am: Will Chandler, Tim Widing, Dillon Board
  • 8:18 am: Rikuya Hoshino, Cristobal Del Solar, George Duangmanee
  • 8:29 am: Taylor Montgomery, Trevor Cone, Theo Humphrey
  • 8:40 am: Jesper Svensson, Kevin Velo, Michael Feuerstein
  • 11:30 am: Sam Ryder, Zac Blair, Danny Walker
  • 11:41 am: Chez Reavie, Beau Hossler, Ben Silverman
  • 11:52 am: James Hahn, Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips
  • 12:03 pm: Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
  • 12:14 pm: Harry Hall, Nick Hardy, Brandt Snedeker
  • 12:25 pm: Greyson Sigg, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner
  • 12:36 pm: Taylor Dickson, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring
  • 12:47 pm: William Mouw, John Pak, Alistair Docherty
  • 12:58 pm: Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, Evan Harmeling
  • 1:09 pm: Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry, Austin Duncan
  • 1:20 pm: Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Randall Hudson
Hole 10

  • 6:50 am: Chad Ramey, Nick Watney, Vince Whaley
  • 7:01 am: Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy, Bill Haas
  • 7:12 am: Lanto Griffin, Austin Cook, Scott Gutschewski
  • 7:23 am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Aaron Wise
  • 7:34 am: Rafael Campos, Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
  • 7:45 am: Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim
  • 7:56 am: George McNeill, Jeremy Paul, Kaito Onishi
  • 8:07 am: Trace Crowe, Quade Cummins, Trent Phillips
  • 8:18 am: Max McGreevy, Thriston Lawrence, Preston Cole
  • 8:29 am: Anders Albertson, Steven Fisk, Davis Shore
  • 8:40 am: Kris Ventura, Niklas Norgaard, Zach Reuland
  • 11:30 am: Kevin Kisner, Chesson Hadley, Thorbjørn Olesen
  • 11:41 am: Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs, Patrick Fishburn
  • 11:52 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Rico Hoey
  • 12:03 pm: Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk
  • 12:14 pm: Kevin Yu, Camilo Villegas, Luke List
  • 12:25 pm: Jonathan Byrd, Matt NeSmith, Carson Young
  • 12:36 pm: Kevin Roy, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Thomas Rosenmueller
  • 12:47 pm: Paul Peterson, Norman Xiong, Jackson Suber
  • 12:58 pm: Hayden Buckley, Pierceson Coody, Jackson Byrd (a)
  • 1:09 pm: Ricky Castillo, Frankie Capan III, Blades Brown
  • 1:20 pm: Antoine Rozner, Mason Andersen, Nathan Franks (a)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

