Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour is hosting the Myrtle Beach Classic this week alongside the Truist Championship. The opposite-field event will also start on Thursday, May 8, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Since the Myrtle Beach Classic is an opposite-field event, it will have less star value, but still, a lot of notable names will be in action this week. This week's event will feature 132 players competing for the $4 million purse.

The opening round of the Myrtle Beach Classic will begin on Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET. David Lipsky, Robby Shelton, and Ben Kohles will begin from the first hole, while Chad Ramey, Nick Watney, and Vince Whaley will tee off from the tenth hole simultaneously.

Tee time details for the Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1, explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Myrtle Beach Classic (all times ET):

Hole 1

6:50 am: David Lipsky, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

7:01 am: Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu, David Skinns

7:12 am: Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

7:23 am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Aldrich Potgieter

7:34 am: Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Francesco Molinari

7:45 am: Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer, Alejandro Tosti

7:56 am: Tyler Duncan, Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett

8:07 am: Will Chandler, Tim Widing, Dillon Board

8:18 am: Rikuya Hoshino, Cristobal Del Solar, George Duangmanee

8:29 am: Taylor Montgomery, Trevor Cone, Theo Humphrey

8:40 am: Jesper Svensson, Kevin Velo, Michael Feuerstein

11:30 am: Sam Ryder, Zac Blair, Danny Walker

11:41 am: Chez Reavie, Beau Hossler, Ben Silverman

11:52 am: James Hahn, Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips

12:03 pm: Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

12:14 pm: Harry Hall, Nick Hardy, Brandt Snedeker

12:25 pm: Greyson Sigg, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner

12:36 pm: Taylor Dickson, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring

12:47 pm: William Mouw, John Pak, Alistair Docherty

12:58 pm: Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, Evan Harmeling

1:09 pm: Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry, Austin Duncan

1:20 pm: Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Randall Hudson

Hole 10

6:50 am: Chad Ramey, Nick Watney, Vince Whaley

7:01 am: Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy, Bill Haas

7:12 am: Lanto Griffin, Austin Cook, Scott Gutschewski

7:23 am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Aaron Wise

7:34 am: Rafael Campos, Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

7:45 am: Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim

7:56 am: George McNeill, Jeremy Paul, Kaito Onishi

8:07 am: Trace Crowe, Quade Cummins, Trent Phillips

8:18 am: Max McGreevy, Thriston Lawrence, Preston Cole

8:29 am: Anders Albertson, Steven Fisk, Davis Shore

8:40 am: Kris Ventura, Niklas Norgaard, Zach Reuland

11:30 am: Kevin Kisner, Chesson Hadley, Thorbjørn Olesen

11:41 am: Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs, Patrick Fishburn

11:52 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Rico Hoey

12:03 pm: Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk

12:14 pm: Kevin Yu, Camilo Villegas, Luke List

12:25 pm: Jonathan Byrd, Matt NeSmith, Carson Young

12:36 pm: Kevin Roy, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Thomas Rosenmueller

12:47 pm: Paul Peterson, Norman Xiong, Jackson Suber

12:58 pm: Hayden Buckley, Pierceson Coody, Jackson Byrd (a)

1:09 pm: Ricky Castillo, Frankie Capan III, Blades Brown

1:20 pm: Antoine Rozner, Mason Andersen, Nathan Franks (a)

