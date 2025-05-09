Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Mackenzie Hughes shot an eight-under 63 in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 to take a one-shot lead. Seamus Power, Will Chandler, and Thorbjørn Olesen each shot 64 to tie for second.
The second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 will begin on Friday, May 9 at 6:50 am ET. Kevin Kisner, Chesson Hadley, and Thorbjørn Olesen will begin from the first tee, while Sam Ryder, Zac Blair, and Danny Walker will tee off from the tenth hole.
Leader Hughes is paired with Seamus Power and Francesco Molinari for the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025. The trio will begin from the tenth tee at 12:14 pm ET.
Myrtle Beach Classic 2025, Round 2 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025, Round 2:
Hole 1
- 6:50 am: Kevin Kisner, Chesson Hadley, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 7:01 am: Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs, Patrick Fishburn
- 7:12 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Rico Hoey
- 7:23 am: Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk
- 7:34 am: Kevin Yu, Camilo Villegas, Luke List
- 7:45 am: Jonathan Byrd, Matt NeSmith, Carson Young
- 7:56 am: Kevin Roy, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 8:07 am: Paul Peterson, Norman Xiong, Jackson Suber
- 8:18 am: Hayden Buckley, Troy Merritt, Jackson Byrd (a)
- 8:29 am: Ricky Castillo, Frankie Capan III, Blades Brown
- 8:40 am: Antoine Rozner, Mason Andersen, Nathan Franks (a)
- 11:30 am: Chad Ramey, Nick Watney, Vince Whaley
- 11:41 am: Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy, Bill Haas
- 11:52 am: Lanto Griffin, Austin Cook, Scott Gutschewski
- 12:03 pm: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Aaron Wise
- 12:14 pm: Rafael Campos, Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
- 12:25 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim
- 12:36 pm: George McNeill, Jeremy Paul, Kaito Onishi
- 12:47 pm: Trace Crowe, Quade Cummins, Trent Phillips
- 12:58 pm: Max McGreevy, Thriston Lawrence, Preston Cole
- 1:09 pm: Anders Albertson, Steven Fisk, Davis Shore
- 1:20 pm: Kris Ventura, Niklas Norgaard, Zach Reuland
Hole 10
- 6:50 am: Sam Ryder, Zac Blair, Danny Walker
- 7:01 am: Chez Reavie, Beau Hossler, Ben Silverman
- 7:12 am: James Hahn, Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips
- 7:23 am: Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
- 7:34 am: Harry Hall, Nick Hardy, Brandt Snedeker
- 7:45 am: Greyson Sigg, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner
- 7:56 am: Taylor Dickson, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring
- 8:07 am: William Mouw, John Pak, Alistair Docherty
- 8:18 am: Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, Evan Harmeling
- 8:29 am: Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry, Austin Duncan
- 8:40 am: Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Randall Hudson
- 11:30 am: David Lipsky, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
- 11:41 am: Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu, David Skinns
- 11:52 am: Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Ryan Fox
- 12:03 pm: Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12:14 pm: Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Francesco Molinari
- 12:25 pm: Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer, Alejandro Tosti
- 12:36 pm: Tyler Duncan, Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:47 pm: Will Chandler, Tim Widing, Dillon Board
- 12:58 pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Cristobal Del Solar, George Duangmanee
- 1:09 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Trevor Cone, Theo Humphrey
- 1:20 pm: Jesper Svensson, Kevin Velo, Michael Feuerstein