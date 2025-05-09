Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Mackenzie Hughes shot an eight-under 63 in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 to take a one-shot lead. Seamus Power, Will Chandler, and Thorbjørn Olesen each shot 64 to tie for second.

The second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 will begin on Friday, May 9 at 6:50 am ET. Kevin Kisner, Chesson Hadley, and Thorbjørn Olesen will begin from the first tee, while Sam Ryder, Zac Blair, and Danny Walker will tee off from the tenth hole.

Leader Hughes is paired with Seamus Power and Francesco Molinari for the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025. The trio will begin from the tenth tee at 12:14 pm ET.

Myrtle Beach Classic 2025, Round 2 tee times explored

Mackenzie Hughes at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025, Round 2:

Hole 1

6:50 am : Kevin Kisner, Chesson Hadley, Thorbjørn Olesen

: Kevin Kisner, Chesson Hadley, Thorbjørn Olesen 7:01 am : Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs, Patrick Fishburn

: Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs, Patrick Fishburn 7:12 am : Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Rico Hoey

: Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Rico Hoey 7:23 am : Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk

: Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Adam Schenk 7:34 am : Kevin Yu, Camilo Villegas, Luke List

: Kevin Yu, Camilo Villegas, Luke List 7:45 am : Jonathan Byrd, Matt NeSmith, Carson Young

: Jonathan Byrd, Matt NeSmith, Carson Young 7:56 am : Kevin Roy, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Thomas Rosenmueller

: Kevin Roy, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Thomas Rosenmueller 8:07 am : Paul Peterson, Norman Xiong, Jackson Suber

: Paul Peterson, Norman Xiong, Jackson Suber 8:18 am : Hayden Buckley, Troy Merritt, Jackson Byrd (a)

: Hayden Buckley, Troy Merritt, Jackson Byrd (a) 8:29 am : Ricky Castillo, Frankie Capan III, Blades Brown

: Ricky Castillo, Frankie Capan III, Blades Brown 8:40 am : Antoine Rozner, Mason Andersen, Nathan Franks (a)

: Antoine Rozner, Mason Andersen, Nathan Franks (a) 11:30 am : Chad Ramey, Nick Watney, Vince Whaley

: Chad Ramey, Nick Watney, Vince Whaley 11:41 am : Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy, Bill Haas

: Kevin Tway, Scott Piercy, Bill Haas 11:52 am : Lanto Griffin, Austin Cook, Scott Gutschewski

: Lanto Griffin, Austin Cook, Scott Gutschewski 12:03 pm : Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Aaron Wise

: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Aaron Wise 12:14 pm : Rafael Campos, Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

: Rafael Campos, Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson 12:25 pm : Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim

: Aaron Baddeley, Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim 12:36 pm : George McNeill, Jeremy Paul, Kaito Onishi

: George McNeill, Jeremy Paul, Kaito Onishi 12:47 pm : Trace Crowe, Quade Cummins, Trent Phillips

: Trace Crowe, Quade Cummins, Trent Phillips 12:58 pm : Max McGreevy, Thriston Lawrence, Preston Cole

: Max McGreevy, Thriston Lawrence, Preston Cole 1:09 pm : Anders Albertson, Steven Fisk, Davis Shore

: Anders Albertson, Steven Fisk, Davis Shore 1:20 pm: Kris Ventura, Niklas Norgaard, Zach Reuland

Hole 10

6:50 am : Sam Ryder, Zac Blair, Danny Walker

: Sam Ryder, Zac Blair, Danny Walker 7:01 am : Chez Reavie, Beau Hossler, Ben Silverman

: Chez Reavie, Beau Hossler, Ben Silverman 7:12 am : James Hahn, Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips

: James Hahn, Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips 7:23 am : Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

: Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore 7:34 am : Harry Hall, Nick Hardy, Brandt Snedeker

: Harry Hall, Nick Hardy, Brandt Snedeker 7:45 am : Greyson Sigg, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner

: Greyson Sigg, Matti Schmid, Mac Meissner 7:56 am : Taylor Dickson, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring

: Taylor Dickson, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring 8:07 am : William Mouw, John Pak, Alistair Docherty

: William Mouw, John Pak, Alistair Docherty 8:18 am : Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, Evan Harmeling

: Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, Evan Harmeling 8:29 am : Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry, Austin Duncan

: Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry, Austin Duncan 8:40 am : Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Randall Hudson

: Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Randall Hudson 11:30 am : David Lipsky, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

: David Lipsky, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles 11:41 am : Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu, David Skinns

: Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu, David Skinns 11:52 am : Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

: Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Ryan Fox 12:03 pm : Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Aldrich Potgieter

: Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Aldrich Potgieter 12:14 pm : Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Francesco Molinari

: Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Francesco Molinari 12:25 pm : Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer, Alejandro Tosti

: Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer, Alejandro Tosti 12:36 pm : Tyler Duncan, Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett

: Tyler Duncan, Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett 12:47 pm : Will Chandler, Tim Widing, Dillon Board

: Will Chandler, Tim Widing, Dillon Board 12:58 pm : Rikuya Hoshino, Cristobal Del Solar, George Duangmanee

: Rikuya Hoshino, Cristobal Del Solar, George Duangmanee 1:09 pm : Taylor Montgomery, Trevor Cone, Theo Humphrey

: Taylor Montgomery, Trevor Cone, Theo Humphrey 1:20 pm: Jesper Svensson, Kevin Velo, Michael Feuerstein

