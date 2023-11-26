"Name your source you lying POS" - Phil Mickelson blasts Alan Shipnuck for calling him 'sociopathic', deletes tweet later

In a now-deleted tweet, Phil Mickelson lashed out at his unofficial biographer, Alan Shipnuck, for calling him sociopathic.

Over the last week, rumors of Jon Rahm making a move to LIV Golf have intensified once again. Shipnuck, the author of Mickelson's biography, 'Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar,' claimed that the veteran golfer was telling people that Rahm was switching to LIV Golf.

Mickelson, however, denied the claim, stating that the accusations were baseless while calling Shipnuck the 'worst liar' and a 'pathetic human.'

In response, Shipnuck called Mickelson sociopathic and claimed that the golfer knew the truth.

"It was typically sociopathic," he wrote. "I thought my original tweet was cheeky. For him to so wildly overreact (on Thanksgiving eve!) felt like projection. Phil knows the truth. The people he's told (who are influential in the golf world) know the truth. It's whatever."

This claim didn't sit well with the six-time major champion. He denied having contacted the Spaniard and challenged the renowned golf journalist to name his source while referring to him as a lying POS (piece of sh*t).

"I can't be any more clear. You are LYING. I have not spoken Jon's name or about him. Every person I've been with the last couple of weeks will swear by that. Name your source, you lying POS. (I won't go into the countless lies in your book, too many to even start.)

"When you do speak to your sources, Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, you should know they aren't real and they were off the record. Ableh, ableh, ableh, that's all folks."

Mickelson, however, deleted the tweet later.

Both Rahm and Mickelson are alumni of Arizona State University and share a great relationship. Additionally, Mickelson's brother and caddie, Tim, served as the Spaniard's coach in college.

They were also seen practicing together at the US Open and PGA Championship earlier this year. It was an interesting sight amid the strained relationship between the LIV and PGA factions. However, Rahm had said that it didn't make a difference and, for him, nothing had changed.

Did Phil Mickelson win a title in the 2023 season?

53-year-old golf veteran Phil Mickelson failed to win a title in yet another season as he had a below-par year on LIV Golf. His best finish on the Saudi-backed circuit was a T9 at Bedminster.

The only high point for Phil Mickelson's 2023 season was the Masters Tournament, where he became the oldest runner-up after shooting a low 65 on the final day. Additionally, he finished T50 at the PGA Championship but failed to make it to the weekend at the US Open and the Open Championship.

Phil Mickelson's last win came in 2021 when he claimed his second PGA Championship and sixth major after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes. Aged fifty years and eleven months, he became the oldest player to win a major championship.

Phil Mickelson has won three Masters, two PGA Championships, and an Open Championship in his career so far.