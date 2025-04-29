NASCAR Commissioner and TaylorMade President in mix for PGA Tour CEO: Report

The PGA Tour is still angling for its next CEO, but it appears to be honing in on a couple of possible options. NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps has been highlighted as a person who the Tour is reportedly interested in, and two sources close to the search have also indicated that TaylorMade President and CEO David Abeles could be a possibility, too.

Phelps only recently got promoted to NASCAR commissioner, but sources indicate that he's still very much a candidate for the position despite his possible unavailability. A spokesperson for Phelps declined to comment on this report from Sports Business Journal.

Phelps has only been in charge of NASCAR for seven years, but he's done a lot of work to revitalize the sport in that time. The Tour is reportedly interested for that very reason as it seeks to revitalize interest in golf as well.

It is, however, expected that his success with NASCAR as well as his die-hard fan nature will keep him at the racing circuit for years to come unless the Tour can convince him otherwise.

On the other hand, Abeles has strong ties to golf. With TaylorMade, he signed Tiger Woods to the brand. He has also worked with Acushnet, which owns Titleist, and as CEO of the Competitor Group.

Sports Business Journal previously named some other people that the Tour was considering, including former LIV and F1 exec Sean Bratches, NFL Chief Media & Business Officer Brian Rolapp, and former NFL exec Chris Halpin.

Bratches just got named chair of Relevent Sports in August 2024, and Halpin just joined the LPGA Tour Board of Directors. Rolapp is still with the NFL, so they're not very likely candidates anymore.

PGA Tour commissioner opens up on CEO search

Whoever the new CEO of the PGA Tour ends up being would work closely with current commissioner Jay Monahan to preserve the future of the sport. Monahan has been working hard to get the PIF merger done and the future of the sport resolved.

The Tour is looking for a new CEO (Image via Imagn)

As for the CEO search, Monahan said "everything is on the table" and added via ESPN:

"We're bringing new perspectives on to our team to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport, including launching a search for a CEO of the PGA Tour. We can learn so much from across the world of sport and entertainment, and I'm excited to meet candidates for this important new role."

The Tour has made a ton of changes in the last few months, including shrinking field sizes, limiting membership, and more. The new CEO would be walking into a changed organization, though it remains unlikely that the PGA will reach an agreement with the PIF before landing a new CEO.

