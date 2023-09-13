NASCAR star Kyle Larson reveals why he doesn't play golf more often

Star NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson is just another athlete who enjoys golf. The Hendrick Motorsports driver could have been much more successful as an amateur golfer, but one crucial detail caused him to set that possibility aside.

Kyle Larson recently gave an interview to the 12 Questions podcast, in which he confirmed that golf is one of his favorite hobbies. He also explained why he doesn't play as much as he used to.

Kyle Larson, NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing 2023 (Image via Getty)

Here's what Larson had to say, according to The Athletic:

"I don’t golf much anymore, but that helps get your mind off of whatever might be bugging you ... I don’t have as much time and golf takes a lot of time. And it also takes a lot of time if you want to be better — and I want to be better, but I don’t really want to commit the time, so I just haven’t played that much."

According to Motor Racing Sports, Larson started playing golf in 2016 as part of his extra-competitive activities. His game quickly gained in quality and he reached a handicap of around 18. But, he did not pursue it further as he could not dedicate the necessary time to it.

Nevertheless, Larson has been a fairly regular golfer, although not as much nowadays. There are countless posts on social networks that show him playing with various NASCAR colleagues, as well as giving interviews in which he touches on the subject of golf.

Who is Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is an award-winning American NASCAR driver who currently races for the Hendrick Motorsports team. He has 22 career wins, with 160 Top 10s.

He primarily competes on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, but also races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In all three circuits, he uses Chevrolet-branded vehicles (Camaro ZL1, Camaro, and Silverado, respectively).

He has also successfully competed in dirt track racing and the 24 Hours of Daytona sports car.

In 2020, Larson was temporarily suspended from all competitive activity due to his use of a racial slur at an event. In addition to his suspension, he lost sponsorship contracts with McDonald's, Credit One Bank, and Chevrolet.

Several months later, Larson issued an apology claiming that the word he used was not intended to offend anyone's sensibilities. He accepted responsibility for his conduct and received professional help.

Following this incident, Larson returned to competitive activity in 2021, with excellent results. He regained the approvals of the main circuits and the trust of several teams and sponsors.