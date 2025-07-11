NBA superstar Stephen Curry returns to celebrity exhibition golf event after year off

Stephen Curry is set to return to the American Century Championship field after skipping the event last year. The Golden State Warriors superstar will be among the 90-player field in the exhibition event this week.
The American Century Championship 2025 is an exhibition event featuring celebrities from different fields and former golfers competing in a 54-hole Modified Stableford format. This year's event will take place from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Stephen Curry had skipped last year's American Century Championship to represent the U.S. basketball team at the Paris Olympics. However, a year before that, he had won the event with 75 points.
"American Century has always done an amazing job putting on a great tournament, a great vibe," he said as per Reno Gazette Journal. "The energy out here is ridiculous. I missed it last year. Happy to be back.
"A lot of great players, like we all know. Come tomorrow, just having fun, enjoying the experience. And the course is great. I don't know about my game. We'll find out and keep it moving."
Besides Stephen Curry, the American Century Championship field will feature former tennis player and defending champion Mardy Fish, NHL star Joe Pavelski, NFL sibling duo Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, and others.
American Century Championship 2025 field explored ft. Stephen Curry
Here's a look at the field for the American Century Championship 2025:
- Davante Adams
- Marcus Allen
- Ray Allen
- Josh Allen
- Bret Baier
- Nate Bargatze
- Charles Barkley
- Brian Baumgartner
- Jerome Bettis
- Jay Bilas
- Tim Brown
- Joe Buck
- Derek Carr
- Vince Carter
- Alex Caruso
- Roger Clemens
- Stephen Curry
- Seth Curry
- Dell Curry
- Carson Daly
- Sam Darnold
- Vinny Del Negro
- Jay DeMarcus
- Dylan Dreyer
- Rich Eisen
- Cathy Engelbert
- Mardy Fish
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Dwight Freeney
- Justin Gaethje
- Chris Harrison
- A.J. Hawk
- Grant Hill
- Colin Jost
- Kyle Juszczyk
- Travis Kelce
- Jason Kelce
- George Kittle
- Zach LaVine
- Trevor Lawrence
- Hally Leadbetter
- Derek Lowe
- Kyle Lowry
- Rob Mac
- Joe Mauer
- Baker Mayfield
- Jim McMahon
- Kevin Millar
- The Miz
- Mark Mulder
- T.J. Oshie
- Jake Owen
- Joe Pavelski
- Michael Peña
- Patrick Peterson
- Albert Pujols
- Austin Reaves
- Justin Reid
- Alfonso Ribeiro
- Jerry Rice
- Rob Riggle
- Aaron Rodgers
- Jimmy Rollins
- Ray Romano
- Tony Romo
- Matt Ryan
- Jason Scheff
- Gary Sheffield
- Tim Simons
- Emmitt Smith
- John Smoltz
- Annika Sorenstam
- Kathryn Tappen
- Miles Teller
- Larry the Cable Guy
- Joe Theismann
- Adam Thielen
- Matthew Tkachuk
- Taylor Twellman
- Brian Urlacher
- Chase Utley
- Shane Victorino
- Mike Vrabel
- Jack Wagner
- DeMarcus Ware
- David Wells
- Jayson Werth
- Andrew Whitworth
- Charles Woodson