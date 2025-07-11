NBA superstar Stephen Curry returns to celebrity exhibition golf event after year off

Stephen Curry is set to return to the American Century Championship field after skipping the event last year. The Golden State Warriors superstar will be among the 90-player field in the exhibition event this week.

Ad

The American Century Championship 2025 is an exhibition event featuring celebrities from different fields and former golfers competing in a 54-hole Modified Stableford format. This year's event will take place from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Stephen Curry had skipped last year's American Century Championship to represent the U.S. basketball team at the Paris Olympics. However, a year before that, he had won the event with 75 points.

Ad

Trending

"American Century has always done an amazing job putting on a great tournament, a great vibe," he said as per Reno Gazette Journal. "The energy out here is ridiculous. I missed it last year. Happy to be back.

"A lot of great players, like we all know. Come tomorrow, just having fun, enjoying the experience. And the course is great. I don't know about my game. We'll find out and keep it moving."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides Stephen Curry, the American Century Championship field will feature former tennis player and defending champion Mardy Fish, NHL star Joe Pavelski, NFL sibling duo Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, and others.

American Century Championship 2025 field explored ft. Stephen Curry

Here's a look at the field for the American Century Championship 2025:

Davante Adams

Marcus Allen

Ray Allen

Josh Allen

Bret Baier

Nate Bargatze

Charles Barkley

Brian Baumgartner

Jerome Bettis

Jay Bilas

Tim Brown

Joe Buck

Derek Carr

Vince Carter

Alex Caruso

Roger Clemens

Stephen Curry

Seth Curry

Dell Curry

Carson Daly

Sam Darnold

Vinny Del Negro

Jay DeMarcus

Dylan Dreyer

Rich Eisen

Cathy Engelbert

Mardy Fish

Larry Fitzgerald

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Dwight Freeney

Justin Gaethje

Chris Harrison

A.J. Hawk

Grant Hill

Colin Jost

Kyle Juszczyk

Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce

George Kittle

Zach LaVine

Trevor Lawrence

Hally Leadbetter

Derek Lowe

Kyle Lowry

Rob Mac

Joe Mauer

Baker Mayfield

Jim McMahon

Kevin Millar

The Miz

Mark Mulder

T.J. Oshie

Jake Owen

Joe Pavelski

Michael Peña

Patrick Peterson

Albert Pujols

Austin Reaves

Justin Reid

Alfonso Ribeiro

Jerry Rice

Rob Riggle

Aaron Rodgers

Jimmy Rollins

Ray Romano

Tony Romo

Matt Ryan

Jason Scheff

Gary Sheffield

Tim Simons

Emmitt Smith

John Smoltz

Annika Sorenstam

Kathryn Tappen

Miles Teller

Larry the Cable Guy

Joe Theismann

Adam Thielen

Matthew Tkachuk

Taylor Twellman

Brian Urlacher

Chase Utley

Shane Victorino

Mike Vrabel

Jack Wagner

DeMarcus Ware

David Wells

Jayson Werth

Andrew Whitworth

Charles Woodson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More