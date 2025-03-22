NBC analyst Kevin Kisner unlocks season milestone at the Valspar Championship 2025

NBC analyst Kevin Kisner has finally ended his missed-cut streak this season. He fired a 3-under 68 in the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 to finish at even par after Day 2.

On Friday, March 21, Kisner entered the second day at the Copperhead Course of Innisbrook at 3-over and was on the verge of missing yet another cut. He had a mixed start to the round and picked up birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey to settle at even par on the front nine.

However, Kisner overcame the inconsistency on the back nine and added three birdies to finish with a 3-under 68. Following the second round, he is tied for 39th and is six strokes off the lead.

For the uninitiated, Kevin Kisner has been working as an NBC analyst for over a year now. He was also part of the broadcast team during the Players Championship last week.

Although Kisner hasn't left golf, his performance over the past one-and-a-half seasons has been nothing noteworthy. Last season, he missed a whopping 17 cuts out of 23 starts and didn't finish better than T29. Not much has changed this year either, as he had missed three straight cuts prior to this week.

However, now that the missed-cut streak has ended, Kisner will be hoping to carry the confidence from this week into the rest of the season.

When will Kevin Kisner tee off at the Valspar Championship 2025, Round 3?

Kevin Kisner during the RSM Classic 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Kevin Kisner is paired with Chandler Phillips for the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, March 22, at 9:05 a.m. ET from the first hole.

Following two days of action at Innisbrook, Jacob Bridgeman holds a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland, Ryo Hisatsune, and Byeong Hun An. He carded a 2-under 69 to reach 6-under after 36 holes. Hovland and Hun An moved up 21 spots after firing 67s, while Hisatsune jumped 36 places with a 66.

Shane Lowry also made a big jump to T5 after a second-round 67 at Innisbrook. He is tied alongside Kevin Velo, Jeremy Paul, and Xander Schauffele at 4-under.

The third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET, with Neal Shipley and Mason Andersen being the first group of the day. Leader Bridgeman is paired alongside Hovland and will resume play at 1:00 p.m. ET.

