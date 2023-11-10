NBC’s ‘The Making of a Boston Sports Team’ docuseries to follow Rory McIlroy's TGL team

Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club has signed a multi-year deal with NBC Sports Next's GolfNow to produce a reality docuseries on the TGL team. The docuseries will follow Boston Common's players, including McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Tyrrell Hatton, throughout the opening season.

The NBC documentary titled The Making of a Boston Sports Team aims to help Boston Common Golf attract fans and gain popularity. The series will be telecast and streamed on various platforms, such as NBC Sports Next, Peacock, and the New England Sports Network (NESN).

Boston Common Golf President and CEO Mark Lev said they are excited to partner with GolfNow to bring engaging content to fans via the new team.

Lev was quoted as saying by Golfweek:

"A captivating docuseries chronicling the team’s formation will serve as the cornerstone of this foundational partnership and that’s just the beginning."

In return, GolfNow will get exclusive sponsorship opportunities through the Boston Common Golf Club and will provide VIP opportunities and experiences for customers. GolfNow has a good relationship with McIlroy, as he's the co-founder of GolfPass, NBC Sports Next's program for digital golf membership.

How many teams are there in the inaugural TGL season? Team details explored

There are six teams in the inaugural season of the TGL, a much-anticipated technology-infused league. They are:

Atlanta : bought by Arthur Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons).

: bought by Arthur Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons). Boston : bought by John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool FC). LPs include McIlroy.

: bought by John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool FC). LPs include McIlroy. Jupiter: bought by Tiger Woods and David Blitzer.

bought by Tiger Woods and David Blitzer. Los Angeles: bought by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City), Serena Williams, and Venus Williams. LPs include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie West.

bought by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City), Serena Williams, and Venus Williams. LPs include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie West. New York : bought by Steve Cohen and Cohen Private Ventures (New York Mets).

: bought by Steve Cohen and Cohen Private Ventures (New York Mets). San Francisco: bought by Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund and Steph Curry. LPs include Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

The TGL was supposed to be played with 24 players in the inaugural season; however, with Jon Rahm pulling out last week, currently only 23 players have signed up for the opening season. While a few players have been signed by the teams, the complete squads are yet to be announced.

Boston Common Golf has announced its four-team squad, which includes Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Tyrrell Hatton. Justin Thomas is the first signing for Atlanta, while Collin Morikawa has joined LACC.

Here is the list of all the players competing in the first season of TGL:

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Wyndham Clark

Tommy Fleetwood

Tiger Woods

Kevin Kisner

Max Homa

Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sahith Theegala

Collin Morikawa

Cam Young

Lucas Glover

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Adam Scott

Billy Horschel

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Keegan Bradley

Min Woo Lee

All the matches will take place at the SoFi Center, which is built at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The 250,000-square-foot venue with a 75-foot-high apex will accommodate approximately 1,600 people on match nights in the first season.