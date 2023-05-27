Create

NCAA Golf Championship: TV schedule, where to watch and more explored

By Saivee Phatak
Modified May 27, 2023 19:22 GMT
NCAA Golf Championship- Men(Image via Twitter)
NCAA Golf Championship- Men(Image via Twitter)

The finals of the DI 2023 NCAA Golf Championship is scheduled to be held between May 26 to 31 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent is the 2022 winner, with Texas being the defending champion.

Arizona States and the Thunderbirds will be the hosts for the NCAA Golf Championship this year. Thirty teams, five from each region, have qualified for the finals. The selection for the teams happened at six-54 hole round Regionals.

Three days of stroke play will commence on May 26, after which, 15 teams and nine individuals will be eliminated. Finally, there will be an 18 hole round for the team championship at a 72 hole round to determine the individual champion for the NCAA Golf Championship.

📍Grayhawk Golf ClubDay 2 of the NCAA D1 Men’s Golf Championship Tournament #GoDevils https://t.co/THI8OKVR4Y

The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the finals of the NCAA Golf Championship. The schedule will be as follows:

  • 5 p.m. on May 29: Final round/individual stroke play
  • Noon and 5 p.m. on May 30: Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches
  • 5 p.m. on May 31: National championship team match

Teams and Individuals advancing to the finals of the men's NCAA Golf Championship

#1. Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama

Hosted by Auburn University

Teams:

  1. Auburn
  2. Vanderbilt
  3. Chattanooga
  4. Ohio State
  5. Colorado State

Individual:

  • Drew Salyers, Indiana

#2. Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan

Hosted by Michigan State University

Teams:

  1. Georgia
  2. Illinois
  3. Oregon
  4. Florida
  5. Texas

Individual:

  • Luke O’Neill, Kansas State

#3. Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Teams:

  1. Arizona State
  2. Stanford
  3. Virginia
  4. San Francisco
  5. East Tennessee State

Individual:

  • Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State

#4. The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California

Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority

Teams:

  1. Mississippi State
  2. Brigham Young
  3. Florida State
  4. Baylor
  5. Pepperdine

Individual:

  • Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount

#5. Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma

Hosted by the University of Oklahoma

Teams:

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Colorado
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Duke

Individual:

  • Will King, Kansas

#6. The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina

Hosted by Clemson University

Teams:

  1. Georgia Tech
  2. Arkansas
  3. North Carolina
  4. New Mexico
  5. Texas A&M

Individual:

  • Sam Lape, Furman
Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...