NCAA Golf Championship: TV schedule, where to watch and more explored

The finals of the DI 2023 NCAA Golf Championship is scheduled to be held between May 26 to 31 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent is the 2022 winner, with Texas being the defending champion.
Arizona States and the Thunderbirds will be the hosts for the NCAA Golf Championship this year. Thirty teams, five from each region, have qualified for the finals. The selection for the teams happened at six-54 hole round Regionals.
Three days of stroke play will commence on May 26, after which, 15 teams and nine individuals will be eliminated. Finally, there will be an 18 hole round for the team championship at a 72 hole round to determine the individual champion for the NCAA Golf Championship.
The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the finals of the NCAA Golf Championship. The schedule will be as follows:
- 5 p.m. on May 29: Final round/individual stroke play
- Noon and 5 p.m. on May 30: Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches
- 5 p.m. on May 31: National championship team match
Teams and Individuals advancing to the finals of the men's NCAA Golf Championship
#1. Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama
Hosted by Auburn University
Teams:
- Auburn
- Vanderbilt
- Chattanooga
- Ohio State
- Colorado State
Individual:
- Drew Salyers, Indiana
#2. Eagle Eye Golf Club – Bath, Michigan
Hosted by Michigan State University
Teams:
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Oregon
- Florida
- Texas
Individual:
- Luke O’Neill, Kansas State
#3. Bear’s Best Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
Hosted by University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
Teams:
- Arizona State
- Stanford
- Virginia
- San Francisco
- East Tennessee State
Individual:
- Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State
#4. The Institute Golf Club – Morgan Hill, California
Hosted by San Jose State University and San Jose Sports Authority
Teams:
- Mississippi State
- Brigham Young
- Florida State
- Baylor
- Pepperdine
Individual:
- Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
#5. Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma
Hosted by the University of Oklahoma
Teams:
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Colorado
- Texas Tech
- Duke
Individual:
- Will King, Kansas
#6. The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Salem, South Carolina
Hosted by Clemson University
Teams:
- Georgia Tech
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Texas A&M
Individual:
- Sam Lape, Furman