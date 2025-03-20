Neal Shipley brings Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ popularized custom ball marker to Valspar Championship

Neal Shipley brought Netflix Full Swing’s popular ball marker to the 2025 Valspar Championship. He'll use a ball marker stamped ‘Body by Waffle House’ in this week's PGA Tour event after receiving a sponsor exemption. The inscription was a reference to what Shipley shared in the Full Swing's Season 3, where he talked about staying with his Ohio teammates and shared some humorous descriptors like ‘first team all-fridge’ and ‘Body by Waffle House’.

Shipley's ball marker is Octagon-shaped and has reminders of the Waffle House logo. He further described the ball marker reference and its roots in a Valspar Championship interview. He said, via PGA Tour:

“I have to give props to my host from the Dogwood Invitational…I think I went to Waffle House once or twice and Dogwood's down in Atlanta, there's a Waffle House on every street corner there. And he was just, we were just making jokes and he said, 'You need to get a T-shirt, Body by Waffle House.' And I've gotten to use that, I stole that line a couple times now. But no, that was all-time by him.”

Shipley last played at the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Chile Classic pres. by Scotiabank, where he finished in T15 with a score of 11 under 273 after shooting 68-65-70-70 over the four rounds.

When will Neal Shipley tee off for the first round of the Valspar Championship?

Neal Shipley will start at 9:47 am along with Tim Widing and Steven Fisk on the first tee. Danny Willett, Rico Hoey, and Chandler Phillips are the first set of golfers to start at 7:35 am on the first tee and Hayden Buckley, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, and Paul Peterson are the last set of golfers to tee off at 3:02 pm on the first tee. Here's the full list of tee times and pairings for the Valspar Championship:

Tee No. 1

7:35 a.m. – Danny Willett, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

7:46 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Fishburn

7:57 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox

8:08 a.m. – Davis Riley, Matthieu Pavon, Webb Simpson

8:19 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger

8:30 a.m. – Harry Hall, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

8:41 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:52 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar

9:03 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez

9:14 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Paul Waring, Greg Koch

9:25 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Takumi Kanaya, Kaito Onishi

9:36 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Kieron Van Wyk (a)

9:47 a.m. – Tim Widing, Steven Fisk, Neal Shipley

12:50 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

1:01 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:12 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Harry Higgs, Ben Kohles

1:23 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:34 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners

1:45 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young

1:56 p.m. – Cam Davis, Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore

2:07 p.m. – David Lipsky, Ryo Hisatsune, Chan Kim

2:18 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Aldrich Potgieter

2:29 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Philip Knowles, Noah Goodwin

2:40 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

2:51 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Rikuya Hoshino, Kevin Velo

3:02 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Paul Peterson

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m. – Michael Kim, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman

7:51 a.m. – Ben Martin, Will Gordon, Mac Meissner

8:02 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Luke Donald, Eric Cole

8:13 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott

8:24 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Sam Burns

8:35 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

8:46 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Byeong Hun An

8:57 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo

9:08 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, Bronson Burgoon, Danny Walker

9:19 a.m. – Jackson Suber, Frankie Capan III, Nick Gabrelcik

9:30 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Rasmus Højgaard, Cristobal Del Solar

9:41 a.m. – William Mouw, Jeremy Paul, Taylor Dickson

9:52 a.m. – Mason Andersen, Thomas Rosenmueller, Andre Chi

12:45 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, David Skinns

12:56 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin, Sam Ryder

1:07 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Ben Silverman, Sami Valimaki

1:18 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Nick Hardy

1:29 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power

1:40 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson

1:51 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Matt McCarty, Chris Gotterup

2:02 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Andrew Novak, Vince Whaley

2:13 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Ben Griffin, Doug Ghim

2:24 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Jesper Svensson, Luke Clanton (a)

2:35 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Matteo Manassero, Matthew Riedel

2:46 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Antoine Rozner, Will Chandler

2:57 p.m. – Quade Cummins, Braden Thornberry, Blades Brown

( All times in ET)

