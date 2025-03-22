"Neal Shipley just made 12 new friends" - Michael S Kim reacts to 24-yo single-handedly changing the Valspar Championship leaderboard

Michael S. Kim reacted to Neal Shipley changing the cutline for the 2025 Valspar Championship. During the second round of the PGA Tour event on Friday, March 21, Shipley's final round game was critical, as it was to decide the tournament's final cutline.

The 24-year-old played a decisive shot on the ninth hole of the second round of the Valspar Championship. He bogeyed the hole, and with that, 14 players tied for 65th place, making the cut at the event. With that, Michael S Kim also made the cut in the tournament.

Kim reacted to Neal Shipley's performance on X, writing:

"Neal just made 12 new friends"

During the round, as Shipley was about to play the final hole, golf analyst Nathan Hubbard shared the news about how Shipley's final shot would affect the game, writing:

"If Neil Shipley gets up and down, 12 guys get cut. If he bogeys, they all make money and points and play the weekend."

Quickly, Michael S. Kim reshared the post, writing:

"Plz just finish so I can either go home tonight or know I’m playing."

Kim also hilariously noted that he was waiting for Shipley to wrap up his game so the result would be out regarding who was making the cut at the tournament. He wrote:

"Currently waiting at the airport in my courtesy car refreshing for Neal’s putt lol"

The cutline for the Valspar Championship was 2-over, and only the players finishing above the cutline would play in the final two rounds.

Who made the cut at the Valspar Championship?

Some big names, including Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, and Billy Horschel, secured their spot for the weekend rounds by making the cut at the Valspar Championship. Jacob Bridgeman topped the leaderboard at 6-under, while Michael Kim and Neal Shipley settled T65 among others at 2-over.

Here is the list of the players who made the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship:

1. Jacob Bridgeman: -6

T2. Viktor Hovland: -5

T2. Ryo Hisatsune: -5

T2. Byeong Hun An: -5

T5. Shane Lowry: -4

T5. Kevin Velo: -4

T5. Xander Schauffele: -4

T5. Jeremy Paul: -4

T9. Davis Riley: -3

T9. Harry Hall: -3

T9. Emiliano Grillo: -3

T9. Victor Perez: -3

T9. Ricky Castillo: -3

T14. Sam Stevens: -2

T14. Will Zalatoris: -2

T14. Corey Conners: -2

T14. J.T. Poston: -2

T14. Mac Meissner: -2

T14. Keith Mitchell: -2

T14. Sepp Straka: -2

T14. Kevin Yu: -2

T14. Tom Kim: -2

T14. Billy Horschel: -2

T14. Nico Echavarria: -2

T14. Joe Highsmith: -2

T26. Beau Hossler: -1

T26. Bud Cauley: -1

T26. Sam Ryder: -1

T26. Sahith Theegala: -1

T26. Lucas Glover: -1

T26. Andrew Novak: -1

T26. David Lipsky: -1

T26. Henrik Norlander: -1

T26. Max McGreevy: -1

T26. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -1

T26. Kris Ventura: -1

T26. Matthieu Pavon: -1

T26. Gary Woodland: -1

T39. Mark Hubbard: E

T39. Aaron Baddeley: E

T39. Sami Valimaki: E

T39. Seamus Power: E

T39. Doug Ghim: E

T39. Noah Goodwin: E

T39. Chandler Phillips: E

T39. Kevin Kisner: E

T39. Ryan Fox: E

T39. Stephan Jaeger: E

T39. Thomas Detry: E

T39. Tommy Fleetwood: E

T39. C.T. Pan: E

T39. Kaito Onishi: E

T53. Nate Lashley: +1

T53. Luke List: +1

T53. Justin Thomas: +1

T53. Jordan Spieth: +1

T53. Matt McCarty: +1

T53. Luke Clanton (a): +1

T53. Ryan Gerard: +1

T53. Braden Thornberry: +1

T53. Danny Willett: +1

T53. Eric Cole: +1

T53. Rafael Campos: +1

T53. John Pak: +1

T65. Camilo Villegas: +2

T65. Mackenzie Hughes: +2

T65. Brandt Snedeker: +2

T65. Jesper Svensson: +2

T65. Antoine Rozner: +2

T65. Will Chandler: +2

T65. Michael Kim: +2

T65. Matti Schmid: +2

T65. Patrick Fishburn: +2

T65. Adam Scott: +2

T65. Thorbjørn Olesen: +2

T65. Steven Fisk: +2

T65. Neal Shipley: +2

T65 Mason Andersen: +2

Meanwhile, Michael Thorbjornsen, Karl Vilips, Matt Kuchar, Kurt Kitayama, Luke Donald, and Cameron Young are the big names who missed the cut and returned home after two rounds of the Valspar Championship.

