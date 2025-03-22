Neal Shipley makes a special Waffle House request after moving the cut line at the Valspar Championship 2025

Neal Shipley made a special Waffle House request after moving the cutline of the Valspar Championship 2025. The American golfer made the cut in this week's PGA Tour event. He bogeyed the last hole in the second round, and with that, the cutline moved to 2-over.

During the press conference of the tournament, after making the cut, Shipley hilariously requested the people to leave the Waffle House gift cards for him in the locker room. He said:

"Well, everyone knows where my locker room is and they can feel free to leave some Waffle House gift cards in there for me, I'd appreciate it."

Neal Shipley has a special love for the Waffle House. Earlier this week on Tuesday, ahead of the Valspar Championship, he talked about it in an interview with the media, saying, via PGA Tour:

“I have to give props to my host from the Dogwood Invitational. I think I went to Waffle House once or twice and Dogwood's down in Atlanta, there's a Waffle House on every street corner there. And he was just, we were just making jokes and he said, 'You need to get a T-shirt, Body by Waffle House.' And I've gotten to use that, I stole that line a couple times now. But no, that was all-time by him.”

Neal Shipley was phenomenal on Friday at the Valspar Championship and jumped 67 spots on the leaderboard to make the cut. He settled in T65.

A look into Neal Shipley's performance at the Valspar Championship

Neal Shipley started his campaign at the Valspar Championship with a birdie on the first hole during the opening round on Thursday, March 20. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole and added two back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes.

Shipley's struggle in the opening round continued on the seventh hole, where he added another bogey. Even on the back nine, he had a tough time on the greens and made three consecutive bogeys on the 11th, 12th, and 13th for a round of 5-over 76.

But after the tough round, Shipley improved in the second round and started the game on the tenth. He shot a birdie on the 12th and then on the 14th and added two more birdies on the back nine along with a bogey on the final hole on Friday for a 3-under 68 round, which helped him to make the cut and secure his spot for the final two weekend rounds.

After the second round of the tournament, Jacob Bridgeman extended his lead in the game at 6-under. Viktor Hovland also improved on Friday and, after playing a round of 67, jumped to settle in a tie for second place. The Valspar Championship is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, March 23.

