“Need him to get a green jacket”: Fans react to Rory McIlroy practicing till late at Augusta as he searches for his first Masters victory

Rory McIlroy finished the second round of the Masters Tournament with a score of 4 over, 10 strokes behind the leaders. Despite this deficit, the Northern Irishman maintains his competitive mentality and, after the day's play, remained on the practice range well into the night.

Images of Rory McIlroy practicing on the range at Augusta National Golf Club in the dark have gone viral in the golf world. Fans within the community reacted to the Northern Irishman's attitude, with most showing him their respect and admiration.

One fan reacted to Rory McIlroy's attitude by posting the following text on X (formerly Twitter):

"Love Rory man. Need him to get a green jacket to complete the slam."

Another user wrote the following:

"No matter how frustrating it is, I will always support this man. He wants it so badly. He deserves it. A terrific man and ambassador for the game. I’ll always root for the man from Hollywood, Northern Ireland."

Other fans reacted on X as follows:

"McIlroy at -4 tomorrow with a chip on his shoulder and a vengeance," posted one user.

"I’ll support the man until the day he or I die, he’s a great person, one of the best golfers of all time, and one of the most important figures idols in my life. He may not be able to do it this weekend, but I believe he can do this one day soon," wrote another fan.

"Doesn’t matter what he shoots, or whether he ever wins it - it shows he cares. Enough money to walk away, more tour wins already than most in a lifetime, and multiple majors - yet still he grinds. Like him or not, he’s not quitting - and fan or not, you have to credit that," said another user.

"Rory. Say what you want about the man but he’s got some work ethic…," posted a fan.

The 2024 edition is the 16th of The Masters Tournament in Rory McIlroy's career. He has missed only three cuts (most recently in 2023), with seven Top 10s. His best finish was second place in 2022 when he finished three strokes behind Scottie Scheffler.

A look at Rory McIlroy's performance in the first two rounds of the Masters 2024

Rory McIlroy finished his first round with a score of 1 under, after carding four birdies and three bogeys. This result placed him six strokes behind the transitional leader, Bryson DeChambeau.

The second round was very challenging for McIlroy, as it was for most of the field. The Northern Irishman completed the day with three bogeys and a double bogey, which set his 36-hole score at 4 over.

McIlroy is playing during the Masters' moving day grouped with Camilo Villegas. At the 7th hole, he had one birdie and two bogeys.