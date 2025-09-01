"Needs to go to LIV"; "Epic lol" - Fans react to Viktor Hovland's reaction to making his seventh ace

Fans on social media have reacted to Viktor Hovland making the seventh ace of his golfing career. The Norwegian golfer is enjoying a downtime after the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship last month.During the break, he played a few golf shots with his friends in Oslo, Norway. His friend Henrik Lie Viken shared a video of the PGA Tour pro's reaction on his Instagram handle. The clip was later shared by NUCLR Golf on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;#ACE — Viktor Hovland went NUCLR after making an ace while playing with his friends in Oslo, Norway. This is Hovi’s 7th ace all-time 🔥 @TrackingHovland (Via: henrik_viken/IG)&quot;Fans jumped to the comment section to react to it.&quot;Needs to go to LIV,&quot; a fan wrote.Cort Monroe Ed.D. @cort_monroeLINK@NUCLRGOLF @TrackingHovland Needs to go to LIV&quot;Epic lol,&quot; another fan added.&quot;On aerated greens too!&quot; a fan said.Here are more fans’ reactions:&quot;Punched greens for the win!&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;Feeling better. Viktor &amp; I have made 7 “1”s,&quot; one more fan added.&quot;That’s fun,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Damn Vik, congrats, that's 7 more than I have all-time!&quot; a fan wrote.SATOSHI•IS•A•CHAD @SatoshiIsAChadLINK@NUCLRGOLF @TrackingHovland Damn Vik, congrats, that's 7 more than I have all-time! 🔥🔥Viktor Hovland wraps the 2025 PGA Tour season with a 12th-place finishViktor Hovland had a memorable season on the PGA Tour in 2023, where he won three tournaments. Last year, it was a bit disappointing for the Oslo-born golfer, but he bounced back in 2025 and had a decent finish in the season-ending tournament.At the Tour Championship, which was held from August 21 to August 24 at East Lake Golf Course, the Norwegian golfer recorded a solo 12th finish. He started the opening round well and carded 68, but then struggled in the next round.He made a double bogey on day 2 of the tournament, along with four birdies and two bogeys, to settle with a score of 1-over. In the third round, Viktor Hovland recorded 67, followed by an impressive showing in the final round, where he carded 63 and settled with an overall score of 11-under. Tommy Fleetwood won the Tour Championship, his first win on the PGA Tour.This season on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland had a tough start. After recording a T36 finish at the Sentry and a T22 at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he went on to miss the cut in three consecutive events, namely the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship.His season took a turn when he won the Valspar Championship, his sixth event of the year. His other notable finishes from the season included third at the US Open, a tie for 11th at the Genesis Scottish Open, and a tie for seventh at the BMW Championship.