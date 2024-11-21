Nelly Korda adds two silverware to her collection at the 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards

Nelly Korda won The Annika Driven by Gainbridge At Pelican last week and is currently readying herself for the CME Group Tour Championship. The 26-year-old, who only returned to competitive golf for the competition Pelican Golf Club after taking a break due to a neck injury, is looking to finish her LPGA season off on a high with another win.

Ahead of the competition, Korda has won top two honors at the Rolex LPGA Awards. The World No.1 golfer received the Rolex Player of the Year Award and the Rolex Annika Major Award, for the player who had the best overall results in the season's big five events, in Naples, Florida on Wednesday.

For the unversed, the Florida native bagged the honors after recording seven wins in 2024, including her second career major title at the Chevron Championship. Speaking at the award ceremony, the LPGA icon dubbed it a ‘crazy’ year ‘full of ups and downs.’

Nelly Korda said, as quoted by Reuters:

“It's been crazy, it's been such a fun year, full of ups and downs, but I am so, so grateful for my team sitting right here. It's been an amazing year and I'm so grateful to be doing what I love.”

It is pertinent to note that Lilia Vu had won Player of the Year in 2023. However, Korda outdid her this season despite injury woes.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, New Zealand's Lydia Ko was awarded the Heather Farr Perseverance Award. The 27-year-old Paris Olympics gold medalist, who recorded three wins this year including the Women's British Open, became the youngest player to earn Hall of Fame status.

Nelly Korda’s 2024 LPGA season

Nelly Korda had an impressive 2024 LPGA season, securing seven wins. Apart from her notable wins at the Mizuho Americas Open and LPGA Drive On Championship, the 26-year-old clinched victory at The Chevron Championship, elevating her season by a margin. The World No.1 golfer maintained her rank through the season while earning over $4,000,000 in prize money.

A few setbacks of her season included missed cuts at prestigious events like the U.S. Women’s Open, Meijer LPGA Classic, and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. However, Korda, who missed a few events due to injury, marked her big return to the circuit by bagging the win at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican last weekend.

Listed below is the complete breakdown of Nelly Korda’s 2024 LPGA season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16 - $24,216

LPGA Drive On Championship: 1 - $262,500

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: 1 - $300,000

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: 1 - $337,500

T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards: 1 - $300,000

The Chevron Championship: 1 - $1,200,000

Cognizant Founders Cup: T7 - $69,492

Mizuho Americas Open: 1 - $450,000

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed Cut

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: Missed Cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Missed Cut

The Amundi Evian Championship: T26 - $63,163

AIG Women's Open: T2 - $594,759

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T5 - $75,300

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: 1 - $487,500

Having had a stellar season, it’ll be interesting to see how Nelly Korda finishes it at the CME Group Tour Championship.

