Nelly Korda announces exciting new partnership with drinkware giant

Nelly Korda announced an exciting partnership with a drinkware giant on social media. She often updates her Instagram followers with tournament and lifestyle-related posts. Recently, she posted about her collaboration with Stanley 1913, a food and beverage brand.

A picture of Korda was shared on her Instagram handle, where she was in a grey t-shirt paired with blue shorts and white shoes. The post was captioned:

“Game recognizes game- a partnership built for life. Welcome to the team, Nelly.”

Korda shared another post on March 26 with a golf equipment brand she collaborated with two years back. She joined hands with TaylorMade, a long-time partner of the golfer, and she signed a deal with the brand in January 2023. Recently, she uploaded a video of herself playing with the TaylorMade brand clubs.

In the video, Korda played nine holes in ninety seconds and showed different types of shots to drop the ball in the hole. The post had a caption that read:

“Shaping shots and draining putts in the desert. Come play the front nine with the defending champ.”

Korda's last tournament was the Chevron Championship, where she finished in T14 with 2 under. She also shared her playing experience after the major tournament.

Nelly Korda talked about her playing experience at the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda was the defending champion at the Chevron Championship, taking place at the Carlton Woods. She joined a press conference after the tournament and shared her experience throughout the week. She said:

“Start of the week was great. Getting to celebrate with the past champions, having Chef Keller cook an amazing dinner was a dream come true. Unfortunately I flew in from LA on Monday so I didn't really get to see the golf course until Tuesday and that was a pro-am…So I wish if I could do anything again I wish I prepared a little bit more, got a few more rounds and reps under my belt.

“But it's been a grind of a week. Walking onto 8 tee on Friday I was 7-over, so I'm proud of my fight. Obviously I have a lot to work on. Last year was last year. Such an amazing year but it's in the past. It's not going to help me with my future…If anything it's just going to put more pressure on myself. I have to leave it in the past and continue working hard and moving forward.”

Besides the Chevron Championship, Korda also played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to finish in T2 and the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands to finish in T7.

