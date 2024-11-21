Nelly Korda autographed club cover being auctioned at $500 to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

A golf club cover autographed by Nelly Korda is being auctioned off to help support St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The CME Group provided the World No. 1 player's club. It is currently sitting at a starting bid of $500.

The cover is branded for St. Jude's and has the words "Dream Big" plastered. A golf ball is where the American golfer signed her name. There are currently 10 bids on the club, the next of which will bump the price to at least $550. Five people are also watching the item.

The cover does not include a certificate of authenticity. It is in the same condition it was donated, so it's not necessarily in mint condition. Once purchased, the item cannot be returned or exchanged. Shipping is about $45, but it can vary based on the buyer's location.

Per the auction page, 100% of the net proceeds, defined by the company, of the final price will go to Pledgeling Foundation, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) public charity. They will then donate the money to St. Jude's. Several other golfers' autographed club covers are available, including Minjee Lee, Leona Maguire, Hyo Joo Kim, and Mi Hyang Lee.

Nelly Korda aiming for eighth win on LPGA Tour this season

Already, Nelly Korda has had a historic season in 2024. The LPGA Tour star has seven wins, which is shy of the record of 13 set by Mickey Wright, who played in 28 of the 32 possible events in 1963.

Nelly Korda is aiming for her eighth win (Image via Imagn)

Korda won her seventh last weekend at The ANNIKA after she played a pro-am with Caitlin Clark. Via ESPN, she said:

"After taking some time off with an injury, it feels great to be back out here. Nothing like being in the hunt, the adrenaline feeling on the back nine, and being in contention. I love it so much."

Korda ended up a few shots ahead of Charley Hull on the final leaderboard. Now, she's at the CME Group Tour Championship trying to make it two straight wins and five straight top-five finishes. That would also make eight wins on the Tour in one season, tying her for sixth-most in a year with Lorena Ochoa, Annika Sorenstam, and others.

Nelly Korda enters as the leader in CME points, though, unlike in the PGA Tour Championship, the ranking doesn't matter. All 60 golfers in the field have the same chance of winning $4 million. Korda is, however, the favorite to clinch the title this season.

