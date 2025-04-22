Nelly Korda builds Lego model of popular F1 team's car after securing top-20 finish at JM Eagle LA Championship

Nelly Korda finished inside the top 20 at the JM Eagle LA Championship held last week at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, California. The world No. 1 is now enjoying her downtime by building LEGO models, including one of a Formula 1 giant—McLaren.

In a recent Instagram story by Korda, the LPGA Tour golfer showed off her completed miniature McLaren F1 LEGO model in black and orange details with a driver figure. She also completed LEGO models of Simba from The Lion King and a mini jungle scene from Timon and Pumbaa. She captioned the post:

"My @lego builds last week 😩 Thank you @indie.reign for giving me a tough build after one of my rounds 🧱🏎️"

Nelly Korda's Instagram Story

Nelly Korda started strong at the recently held JM Eagle LA Championship. She was tied for second place after three rounds of 67, 68, and 67. However, she had an underwhelming final round of 72, finishing 14-under. She tied for 16th at the tournament.

She'll compete this week at the Chevron Championship. She will return to defend her title that she won by two strokes over Maja Stark. Last year's win added another major championship to her tally. Her first major win came at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship.

In a recent press conference at the JM Eagle LA Championship, a reporter mentioned Rory McIlroy and asked Korda if achieving the career Grand Slam was a goal for her. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I mean, I would say that every tournament that I play I want to contend and win. I think if you ask any professional golfer that's a goal at the end of your career, is to have all the majors under their belts. For me if I start thinking about that I get too ahead of myself, so being very present and staying one tournament at a time is the mindset that I like to have."

The 2025 Chevron Championship will be held this week from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

A look at Nelly Korda's performance in 2025

Nelly Korda has had a decent start in the 2025 season. In five starts, she has made four cuts, with the remaining event being a match play tournament. She has two top-10 finishes and four top-25 finishes and is positioned 12th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Her best performances include a second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T7 finish at the Founders Cup. Her other notable finishes include a T16 at the JM Eagle LA Championship and a T22 at the Ford Championship.

Let's take a look at Nelly Korda's performance in the 2025 LPGA Tournaments:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions : 2 (270, -18)

: 2 (270, -18) Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands : T7 (272, -12)

: T7 (272, -12) Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass : T22 (274, -14)

: T22 (274, -14) T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards : T28 (226, +10)

: T28 (226, +10) JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16 (274, -14)

