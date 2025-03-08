Nelly Korda cautions fans while calling out products with 'natural flavors'

Nelly Korda shared a major concern regarding products with natural flavours. Korda is quite active on social media and she posts various updates about her tournaments and other lifestyle related topics. Recently, she took to Instagram to talk about certain products that contain natural flavours but might be unhealthy.

The post was initially made by the Instagram page called ‘Girls Who Eat’ and in the post, some facts about natural flavoured ingredients were highlighted. The post talked about how these products were lab made, processed, not nutrient dense and the ingredients of these products were a mixture of plant extracts along with other unknown ingredients.

The post also said that these products were mostly chemical containing and gave a list of products which tasted normal but could have such adulteration. The list included milk, yogurt, snacks, dressings, juices, sparkling water, baked goods, dairy products, candy & gum, tea & coffee and more.

Later, this post was reshared by Korda on her Instagram story, reiterating the same message.

Nelly Korda's post about chemical-containing products ( via Nelly Korda's Instagram story)

Korda last played at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she finished at T7 with 12 under 272 score. Her score over the four rounds were 68-68-65-71. Before that, she also played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and she finished at T2 with a score of 18 under 270.

Nelly Korda made a heartfelt post for the Founders Cup

Nelly Korda’s last LPGA tournament was the Founders Cup, where she had a top 10 finish after the Sunday finals. Following the tournament, she made a post on her Instagram handle sharing four photos of the Founders Cup moments. The first picture was a photo of Korda, the second photo was Korda giving autographs, the third picture was with her caddie and the fourth one was of a banner.

The post also carried a caption that said:

“Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams.”

Korda finished with a total score of 12 under, and she shot 68 in the first round with two consecutive birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. She shot 68 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and two consecutive birdies on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, she scored 65 and 71 with eight birdies and two birdies, respectively.

