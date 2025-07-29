Nelly Korda confesses not having ‘anything more to prove people’ ahead of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open

Nelly Korda is set to compete at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl, entering the week as the top-ranked player in the Rolex Rankings. Her performance across the past 18 months has solidified her status as the leading figure in women’s golf.As she spoke to the media on Tuesday, the World No. 1 confidently said:“I feel like I don't really have anything more to prove to people ever. For me it's just, I'm passionate about the game. I love the game. I love playing in these kind of conditions, testing my game, and getting to play against the best players in the world.”Korda began the 2024 season with six wins in seven starts, a run that included a major title at the Chevron Championship. Although she hasn’t secured a win since, her recent results show consistency at the highest level. She tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this year and finished as runner-up at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.She also shared why it is so important for her to win this weekend. Nelly Korda added:“Winning in every country that I play in, that's definitely not my goal. My goal is to prepare the best that I can, enjoy myself, and hopefully be in contention… and just continue to grow my love for the game.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite a quieter stretch by her standards, Korda remains a strong contender heading into Royal Porthcawl. Her track record in majors and sustained form throughout the season make her one of the key players to watch. However, people will also be looking out for rookie Lottie Woad, who defeated Nelly Korda on Sunday. Even the No. 1 player was left impressed by her.Nelly Korda was left in awe of Lottie Woad’s performanceLottie Woad claimed the KPMG Women's Irish Open dominantly, finishing six shots clear of Madelene Sagstrom. She followed that with a win at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, joining an elite group. Rose Zhang and Beverly Hanson are the only other players to win on their LPGA debut.During the first two rounds at Dundonald Links, she played alongside world number one Nelly Korda, who was vocal in her praise of the young Englishwoman’s composure and talent.She said:“[Lottie was] absolutely amazing.”Nelly Korda expressed her admiration for Lottie Woad’s composure and consistency under pressure. She noted that Woad remained committed to her pre-shot routine, even in tense situations, where many players might show signs of hesitation or nervousness.Korda pointed out that Woad never wavered from her process, which stood out to her as a sign of maturity well beyond her age. She also mentioned how impressed she was with how comfortable Woad appeared while handling high-pressure moments during competition.