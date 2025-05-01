Nelly Korda debuts fresh blonde look courtesy of Florida-based hairstylist

Nelly Korda gave a rare glimpse of her hairstyle on her social media account. The American golfer last competed on the LPGA Tour at the Chevron Championship and will miss this week’s Black Desert Championship.

While away from the greens, the Rolex World No. 1 golfer uploaded a selfie from her car, flaunting her new hair look on her Instagram Story. Korda tagged the Florida-based hairstylist Madi Carter in the picture and added a two-word caption, which says:

“Snip snip.”



At the 2025 Chevron Championship, Korda started with a round of 77, she improved her game as the tournament progressed. The World No. 1 played the next three rounds of 68, 71, and 70 and settled in the T14 position.

This week, LPGA Tour players will tee off at the Black Desert Championship. The players will start the game on Thursday, May 1, and will have their finale on Sunday, May 4.

Nelly Korda opens up about her off-week schedule



In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Chevron Championship on April 27, Nelly Korda candidly reflected on her off-week schedule. She revealed having a junior event at her “home course” and talked about her next official golf event. Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

"I have my junior event next week at my home course. That's something I'm looking forward to. And then going back to New York at Mizuho, defending there. I just really like being in the city. It's something different. We don't get to do that very often.

She further revealed her plan to play in more golf tournaments this year.

"I think the rest of the year, looking at my schedule I'm definitely playing a little bit more if I'm healthy in the States. So I'm just excited to play all the events that I haven't gotten to. Playing ShopRite this year, playing in Hawai'i. So getting to travel to amazing places doing what I love so I have to be grateful for that," she added.

Nelly Korda will next be playing at the Mizuho Americas Open as the defending champion. The tournament is scheduled to take place from May 8 to 11 at the Liberty National Golf Club.

This season on the LPGA Tour, Korda started her campaign at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she settled in for a solo second-place finish. She recorded T7 position at the Founders Cup, T22 at the Ford Championship, T28 at T-Mobile Match Play, and T16 at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

