Nelly Korda dons black as she poses for a mirror selfie in the gym

Nelly Korda recently gave fans a glimpse into her gym routine through her latest Instagram story. The 27-year-old shared a mirror selfie from a training facility, where she was seen posing in an all-black workout outfit.

In the picture, Korda wore a black quilted hoodie with the hood up, paired with black biker shorts and matching sneakers with white soles. She also carried a beige duffel bag. The golfer’s face was partly covered by her phone as she clicked the photo.

A screenshot from Nelly Korda's Instagram story (via @nellykorda)

Nelly Korda is currently on a break from the LPGA Tour but has remained active on social media, often sharing glimpses of her life off the course. Her most recent tournament appearance came at the LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, where she finished T4 at 14-under.

The World No. 2 has had a consistent season making the cut in all 17 starts with eight top-10 finishes. Her best results include a T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally and another runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing 18 under.

Her T39 finish at the AIG Women’s British Open caused Korda to drop from the top spot in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Jeeno Thitikul who finished T30 at the event, moved into No. 1. Korda had first claimed the top spot on March 25, 2024, following her second win of the season.

Why is Nelly Korda absent from the field?

It has been a week since Nelly Korda last competed, and she will now miss the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown. The LPGA confirmed her withdrawal, citing "an injury."

The two-time major champion and former World No. 1 told reporters earlier during the Lotte Championship that she was "definitely worn down." Yealimi Noh has been named as Korda’s replacement, joining Angel Yin, Lauren Coughlin, and Lilia Vu for Team USA in the competition scheduled from October 23–26 in South Korea.

"I would say by this time of the year my body is definitely worn down. I do have some injuries I've had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do PT on every single day, you do therapy," Korda said.

Nelly Korda has yet to win a tournament in 2025 after claiming seven titles last year but could return at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. She will aim to defend her title at the event, which she has won three times, including last year’s 14-under-par triumph. The tournament is scheduled for November 13–16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

