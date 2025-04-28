Nelly Korda draws the line at one personal item during Chevron Championship giveaway

After the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda met with fans of hers who'd been at the event to support her quest to repeat. The tournament did not go how she envisioned, but she took time out of her day to meet with several young fans anyway.

Many of them had items for her to sign, but a few didn't, so Korda agreed to sign and give them some of the items she had on her. She had some other interesting requests, but the World No. 1 drew the line on one particular thing.

Nelly Korda gave away some signed items after the Chevron Championship (Instagram/nellykorda)

She captioned an Instagram story about her post-Chevron giveaway:

"Said yes to signing and giving away my shoes and hat... said no to my socks, though."

The American golfer signed her hat for a fan when they asked. She also obliged when asked about giving away her shoes, but she drew the line at her socks. She wasn't going to walk away totally barefoot and give someone worn socks as a souvenir.

Nelly Korda regrets preparation after disappointing finish

Nelly Korda opened her title defense with a 77 in the first round. She rebounded at the Chevron Championship to make the cut and tie for 14th, though. Mao Saigo captured the win after a shocking five-woman playoff.

Nelly Korda regretted not preparing better (Image via Imagn)

Korda regretted her lack of preparation heading into the Major championship. She said via Sports Illustrated:

“It's just really tough with a 6 p.m. finishing time in L.A. on the West Coast and having to get to a Major. It’s hard to be fresh on a Monday. So I just wish I maybe got 18 in (a practice round), but we got rained out on Wednesday. Kind of tough. I was off early on Thursday.

She admitted that she wanted to prioritize her rest, but added that she has "to roll with the punches and continue learning.” The golfer expounded, saying:

“I mean, I didn't even—I just played the pro-am, the front nine, so didn’t get to chip, putt, see how the greens are releasing, since with this new pro-am protocol where we can't chip and putt anymore."

Nelly Korda said she did have the chance to play in the afternoon on Wednesday and didn't take it, so she accepts all the blame for not being as prepared as she would've liked.

Despite a dismal opening round, the LPGA Tour star, who was in line to miss the cut, played well in the subsequent rounds. Excluding the first round, she was -7, which would've tied her for the lead and pushed her into that massive playoff.

