Nelly Korda drops truthbomb on returning to her home course: "My routine is a little off”

Nelly Korda shared a brutal truth after returning to her home course in Florida. Korda is playing at the Founders Cup from February 6 to 9 at the Bradenton Country Club, Florida and the LPGA phenom herself is a resident of Bradenton. Before the tournament began on Thursday, Korda joined the Wednesday press conference at the venue.

In the presser, Korda was asked to talk about her feelings about being the course’s defending champion after she won the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship on the same course. In response, Korda explained how her routine has been a bit off lately. She said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah. It feels great. It's kind of weird sleeping in my own bed. I feel like my routine is a little off. But it feels great to be back here. I have not been in this area in a year though. I live like 45, 50 minutes away. My parents are 15 minutes. So many of my friends have already asked for tickets. So that's probably the most exciting part of playing in my home down, is having all the local support.”

She added:

“Yeah, confidence is funny with golf. It can take forever to build and you can lose it immediately. For me the best thing to do is just dial in on the shot that I have right in front of me. If I concentrate on that and that only, I think that I don't really struggle too much with my confidence. Where I start to get a little bit iffy with my confidence is when I start to listen to the outside noise and to think ahead of myself or what I'm going to do with the next shot.”

Nelly Korda played in the Cognizant Founders Cup last year and finished at T7 with a score of 7 under 281.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the 2024 season?

Nelly Korda had seven triumphs in 2024 including the LPGA Drive On Championship, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, and The Chevron Championship. Apart from these, she had four top-10 finishes including a T2 at the AIG Women's Open with a score of 5 under 283.

Here's a list of Korda's 2024 performances:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: T16, 286 (-2)

LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club: Winner, 273 (-11)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: Winner, 275 (-9)

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Winner, 268 (-20)

T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards at the Shadow Creek Golf Course: Winner, 215 (-1)

The Chevron Championship at the Carlton Woods: Winner, 275 (-13)

Cognizant Founders Cup at the Upper Montclair Country Club: T7, 281 (-7)

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: Winner, 274 (-14)

U.S. Women's Open at the Lancaster Country Club: Missed cut

Meijer LPGA Classic at the Blythefield Country Club: Missed cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: Missed cut

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: T26, 279 (-5)

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links: T2, 283 (-5)

Kroger Queen City Championship at the TPC River's Bend: T5, 274 (-14)

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at the Pelican Golf Club: Winner, 266 (-14)

CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T5, 273 (-15)

