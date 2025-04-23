Nelly Korda dubs 'chilly pond jump' her 'best memory' from Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda won the Chevron Championship in 2024 to capture her fifth win in a row and her second career Major. Despite the victory, the excellent golf, and more, none of that is what stands out as the thing she remembers most fondly.

The winner of the Chevron typically jumps into the pond at the venue after their win. It is something so many champions of years past have done, and it's the thing Korda enjoyed the most last year.

She said via ASAP Sports:

"I had quite at chilly jump in the pond at the end. Probably my best memory was jumping into the pond with my entire team. I think that was just a really cool moment for us."

Because there was so much talk around her possibly winning from the outset, the thrill of the cold water that she earned by winning felt great:

"With all the hard work and all the chatter around it possibly be my fifth in a row, just having like that moment together was just so much fun."

This year, Korda will return as the favorite to win yet again. She is currently tied with the best odds to win it with Jeeno Thitikul. They're both +800, and their next closest competitor is +1400 Lydia Ko.

Nelly Korda opens up on course familiarity for Chevron Championship

The venue in the Woodlands for the Chevron Championship has been kind to Nelly Korda before. The LPGA Tour star won at the Club at Carlton Hills last year and had a T4 finish the year before.

Nelly Korda won the Chevron last year (Image via Imagn)

She was asked if the success and familiarity at the venue change how she approaches the week leading up to the Major tournament. She said via ASAP Sports:

"Every year that I've played a golf course, no matter how many times I've played it, I feel like it played so different with maybe the winter they've had and the way the golf course is playing with the weather maybe."

She noted that the weather has been quite damp there recently, so it could be different. She also noted that no golf course is ever exactly the same as prior years, so she and her caddie are going to get out there and test everything.

Nelly Korda said:

"[We're] seeing how the greens are rolling, seeing if they've change add couple tees. Sometimes that's what they like to throw in. They like to make the golf course longer or a little bit more interesting."

The world number one said she and caddie Jason McDede are going to "plot" their way around the course and set up a gameplan that's totally new for this week even though they've had tons of success there in the past.

