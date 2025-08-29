Nelly Korda dubs Florida golf courses ‘not best’ while detailing her equipment change at FM Championship

Nelly Korda discussed the golf course in Florida during a press conference of the FM Championship. After her T10 finish at the CPKC Women's Open, the American golfer returned to play this week at the FM Championship in Boston.

Korda had made a putter switch for this week’s event, moving to a TaylorMade blade-style putter. She is searching for her first win of the season and had a good start in the opening round of this week’s event.

In the post-round press conference, Nelly Korda was asked about her decision to change the putter. In response, she reflected on her season-long performances and shared the reason for the switch. She said, via ASPSports:

"Just something else than I've been feeling. Just something new. I had so much success with that head and I hit a couple before Toronto. It was kind of obviously golf courses right now in Florida aren't the best. Like the golf courses that I'm at just opened after being closed for a month.

"So there was a lot of sand on them. Wasn't really sure how I really liked the putter, but I just went with it. I knew I had so much success with that kind of putter and felt confident with T obviously it's a different grip, too. It's a Super Stroke. I just picked it out of the group of putters that I had and that I liked, and kind of went with it. Just needed to feel something different," she added.

Nelly Korda won seven tournaments last season, but this season she has struggled for a single win. She also dropped down to second place in the Rolex Rankings after narrowly missing winning the U.S. Women’s Open and recorded a T2 finish.

Korda was tied for fifth at the Mizuno American Open and was the runner-up in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. It would be interesting to see if, with the new putter in her bag, Nelly Korda can win the tournament this week.

Nelly Korda fires 67 in the opening round of FM Championship

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda teed it up for the opening round of the 2025 FM Championship on Thursday, August 28, with a solid round of 5-under 67. She started the game with a bogey on the tenth, but as the round progressed, she managed to bounce back and added four birdies on the front nine.

On the back nine, Korda added three birdies and a bogey, settling in a tie for fifth place. She talked about her performance in the post-round press conference and said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was great. Had a great ground following us too. Obviously with Brooke winning last week and Minjee playing so well this year, it was a lot of fun to play against them and play with them, especially with the caliber of golf they have been playing. Yeah, it was overall a solid day. No complaints."

It was Sei Young Kim who took the lead in the game after the first 18 holes in a three-way tie with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Allisen Corpu. Miranda Wang settled in solo fourth place. The four-day event will conclude on Sunday, August 31.

