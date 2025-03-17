Nelly Korda expresses her love for non-golf hobby on Instagram

Nelly Korda expressed her love for cooking while away from the greens. The American golfer has been enjoying some time away from the official tournament. She had last played at the Founders Cup.

On Sunday (March 16), Nelly Korda shared a picture on her Instagram handle, flaunting her cooking skills. Along with the picture, she wrote:

"I love making sides"

Still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story/@nellykorda

It's been over a month since Nelly Korda last played on the LPGA Tour. In her last outing at the Founders Cup, she put up an amazing performance. Starting her campaign with a round of 68, she carded another round of 68. In the third and fourth rounds, Korda shot 65 and 71 to wrap at 12-under for a T7 position.

On February 10, she shared a post on her Instagram account, expressing her excitement about playing in the event. The World No. 1 posted four pictures in the post along with the caption to thank the local fans for their support throughout the tournament.

"Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams."

While she is yet to make a comeback on the LPGA Tour, Korda posted a video of her practicing golf amid rainy weather on March 6. She captioned the post:

"This is some British open weather"

Korda actively shares posts about her personal and professional life on her social media handle, particularly on Instagram, where she has approximately 1 million followers.

When will Nelly Korda play next?

Nelly Korda is most likely to return to the greens at the Ford Championship 2025, an event she won last year after registering a two-stroke victory over Australia's Hira Naveed. The LPGA Tour event will start with its first round on March 27. It's a four-day tournament and will run through the weekend, with the finale on March 30 in Arizona.

Korda had been phenomenal with her game at the Ford Championship in 2024. She played the four rounds of 66, 68, 69, and 65 to win the event and take home $337,500 in prize money.

The American golfer clinched seven titles last season, including her Chevron Championship victory, the second Major of her career.

Meanwhile, in 2025, she played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she was runner-up, followed by a T7 finish at the Founders Cup.

