Nelly Korda eyes her second victory in 2024 at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship

Nelly Korda is eyeing her second victory of the 2024 season on Sunday, after she fired a 4-under 67 in the third round. She is currently two strokes behind the lead at 7-under with just eighteen holes to go and has a great chance of lifting the title on Sunday.

Korda started with four birdies on the front nine and was at 7-under after 10 holes. She could have finished even better if it were not for the two bogeys on the 11th and 17th. She added a couple of birdies on the 16th and 18th to finish the round with a 67.

During the post-round interview at the Palos Verdes Golf Club, Korda said it was the toughest day of the week given the heavy wind and softer conditions due to the rain in the morning. She said, as per the LPGA Tour:

"I would say the wind was a huge factor, especially (since) we're pretty much on top of the hill. You don't get many flat lies in the fairways here. That's tough enough, and then you factor in the wind. I'm very pleased with 4-under today."

She said she loved the challenges the course provided, and she enjoyed being creative in windy conditions and sidehill lies. Korda further stated:

"It's definitely different from what I'm used to playing on bermudagrass, playing po with the greens, but I think it's fun playing -- I wouldn't say I would want to play this every week, not playing on the side of a hill and windy, but I enjoy playing it because it brings out the creativity and I feel like that's fun with golf."

The former World No. 1 golfer is tied for third with Malia Nam, Ruoning Yin, and Gabriela Ruffels. Jiyai Shin shot a low 8-under 63 to take the two-stroke lead along with Alison Lee.

When will Nelly Korda tee off at the Seri Pak Championship 2024 on Sunday?

Nelly Korda is grouped with Ruoning Yin, and Malia Nam for the final round of the Seri Pak Championship 2024. The trio will tee off on Sunday, March 24 at 9:10 am ET from the first hole.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Seri Pak Championship:

Tee 1

7:20 am: Lilia Vu, Lizette Salas, Mi Hyang Lee

7:31 am: Jin Hee Im, Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit

7:42 am: Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Yuka Saso

7:53 am: Madelene Sagstrom, Moriya Jutanugarn, Albane Valenzuela

8:04 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai, Linn Grant

8:15 am: Andrea Lee, Jenny Shin, Linnea Strom

8:26 am: Frida Kinhult, Yuna Nishimura, Ryann O'Toole

8:37 am: Lindy Duncan, Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue

8:48 am: Jasmine Suwannapura, Mao Saigo, Sarah Schmelzel

8:59 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Allisen Corpuz, Charley Hull

9:10 am: Nelly Korda, Ruoning Yin, Malia Nam

9:21 am: Jiyai Shin, Alison Lee, Gabriela Ruffels

Tee 10

7:20 am: Isi Gabsa, Xiyu Lin, Lauren Hartlage

7:31 am: Hyo Joo Kim, Bianca Pagdanganan, Lucy Li

7:42 am: Sophia Schubert, Alexandra Forsterling, Auston Kim

7:53 am: Aditi Ashok, Paula Reto, Jiwon Jeon

8:04 am: Dani Holmqvist, Rose Zhang, Alexa Pano

8:15 am: Karis Davidson, Celine Borge, Peiyun Chien

8:26 am: Jaravee Boonchant, A Lim Kim, In Gee Chun

8:37 am: Yealimi Noh, Sofia Garcia, Haeran Ryu

8:48 am: Ally Ewing, Yu Liu, Maria Fassi

8:59 am: Minami Katsu, Mone Inami, Eun-Hee Ji

9:10 am: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Savannah Grewal, Jing Yan