Nelly Korda captures scenic view during her practice session

Nelly Korda filmed a scenic view during her practice session on Saturday, March 15. Apart from her tournament updates, Korda often shares photos from her practice sessions as well as other candid moments from her life.

In a video posted on her Instagram story on Saturday, Korda panned her camera from left to right, capturing the sky in what was a scenic view with both the sun and the moon visible in the frame. The LPGA golfer hinted the same via the emojis in the story.

A video of the sunrise (via Nelly Korda's Instagram story | @nellykorda)

Following this, Korda shared another video of the greens, and in the video, her dog Olly was playing on the ground with a branch in its mouth. She called out to her pet, saying:

“Hey Ollie.”

In the same story, the World No. 1 also seemingly posed a pet-related query to her fans as she wrote:

“How do I get rid of these pee stains in the grass?”

Nelly Korda's dog ( via Nelly Korda's Instagram story | @nellykorda)

Nelly Korda posted another practice session video a few days back on March 6. In the video, she wore a black Nike t-shirt and trousers and took shots while it was raining. She dropped a mention about the British Open weather and wrote:

“This is some British Open weather.”

Korda isn't playing any tournaments this week, and the player hasn't bagged any victories in 2025. In comparison, she had seven wins in 2024, including the LPGA Drive On Championship, the Ford Championship pres. by KCC, the Chevron Championship, and the Mizuho Americas Open.

Nelly Korda detailed her Founders Cup experience on her social media

Nelly Korda uploaded four pictures of her Founders Cup outing on Instagram, and the post included a solo photo of Korda, the golfer signing for the fans, Korda with her caddie, and another photo. With this, she wrote a caption that read:

“Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams.”

Korda finished at T7 with a score of 12 under. She shot 68 in the first round with two consecutive birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. She shot 68 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third round, Korda scored 71 with four birdies, and in the last round, she shot 71 with two birdies.

Before the Founders Cup, Korda played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished at T2 with a score of 18 under 270 after shooting 71-67-67-65 in the four rounds.

