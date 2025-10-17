Nelly Korda finds a companion for her ‘ice bath torture’

Nelly Korda made her latest ice bath session a little more bearable with a tiny companion. On Friday, October 17, the 27-year-old shared an Instagram story showing herself in an ice bath with a small rubber duck floating beside her.

Ice baths aren’t new for Korda. Last year, after completing her LPGA season she took a dip in freezing water during December. The practice is common among athletes as it helps ease muscle soreness, reduce inflammation, and improve circulation while also offering mental health benefits.

Sharing the moment on Instagram Korda posted a story from her bathtub and wrote:

“At least I have my ducky for the ice bath torture.”

A screenshot taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story (via @nellykorda)

The World No. 2 is currently on a break from the LPGA Tour. Her last outing was at the Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei, where she finished tied for fourth at 14 under par. Before that, she played at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, where she had a tough week, finishing T66 at 2 under par, but still made the cut.

Korda has competed in 17 events so far this season, making the cut in every tournament. Her best results include a solo second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with 18 under par and another runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, where she tied for second at 5 under par. Overall, she has secured eight top-10 finishes in 2025.

Why is Nelly Korda absent from the field?

Nelly Korda has been missing from competition for a week. She was originally set to appear at the upcoming Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, but the LPGA later confirmed her withdrawal citing an injury.

Speaking at the Lotte Championship Korda admitted she was feeling physically drained toward the end of a long season.

"I would say by this time of the year my body is definitely worn down. I do have some injuries I've had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do PT on every single day, you do therapy," Korda said.

With Nelly Korda stepping out Yealimi Noh will take her place in the field. Korda has yet to record a victory in 2025 after capturing seven titles last season. However, she is expected to make her return at The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, scheduled for November 10–16 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Nelly Korda will enter the event as the defending champion, having won the 2024 edition at 14 under par. The Pelican Golf Club has been a particularly successful venue for her, where she has lifted the trophy three times in her career.

