Nelly Korda flaunts her cooking skills with sister Jessica-inspired dish

Nelly Korda flaunted her cooking skills by preparing a recipe inspired by Jessica Korda. Korda junior often shares tournament-related and life-related posts on her social media handle. Recently, she shared a photo of a new dish she tried. She shared an Instagram story with a picture of the dish, Crispy Rice Salmon Bowl.

Nelly captioned the post, writing how Jessica inspired her. She wrote:

“Crispy rice salmon bowl inspired by @jessicakorda.”

Nelly Korda's recipe ( via Nelly Korda's Instagram story)

Before this, Nelly dedicated another post to Jessica on her birthday. She shared 15 photos of her elder sister, which were moments from the tournaments and other outings where the Korda sisters went together.

In the first picture, both were donned in black dresses, and the second was from a tournament. The third photo was taken when Jessica was pregnant, and the fourth was of Jessica's wedding. The last picture in the memorandum was a picture from their childhood. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday @jessicakorda !!! Sisters by blood but best friends by choice. Hope you feel the same. I miss traveling + scaring you !!!”

In 2023, the sisters joined the Grant Thornton press conference, and Nelly Korda shared pictures of both sisters. In the photo, Nelly was clad in a black top, and Jessica wore a blue top. The post was captioned:

“Thanks to @grantthorntonusa for having us out and can't wait to tee it up in December with other stars from the PGA Tour and LPGA!”

Jessica isn't playing in the LPGA events, but Nelly is.

How did Nelly Korda perform in the 2025 and 2024 LPGA tournaments?

Nelly Korda had two top-10 finishes in 2025, with a T2 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T7 at the Founders Cup. She had seven triumphs in 2024, including the LPGA Drive On Championship, the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, the Chevron Championship, and the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

Here's a list of all Nelly’s 2024 and 2025 performances:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T2

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass: T22

2024 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16

LPGA Drive On Championship: Winner

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: Winner

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: Winner

T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards: Winner

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: Winner

Cognizant Founders Cup at the Upper Montclair Country Club: T7

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: Winner

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed cut

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: Missed cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: Missed cut

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: T26

AIG Women's Open: T2

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T5

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: Winner

CME Group Tour Championship: T5

