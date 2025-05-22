Nelly Korda flaunts off-course style in white and beige during LPGA break

Nelly Korda recently received a dress from Zara on their 50th anniversary. She flaunted the special outfit on social media in her latest story.

Korda is a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour and has won twice at major championships. Currently, she's on a break from the LPGA Tour and will not compete until the U.S. Women's Open 2025 next week.

On Wednesday, May 21, Korda shared a story where she received boxes from Zara on their 50th anniversary. She asked her fans if she should try the outfits, to which she received mostly positive responses.

Image via Instagram@nellykorda

In the follow-up story, she sported a white top paired with beige cargo pants. Here's a story:

Image via instagram@nellykorda

Korda last competed at the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this month, where she tied for fifth. So far, she is having an underwhelming season compared to last year. While she was on a winning spree last season, this year she has been winless so far. However, she has posted three top-10 finishes in six starts so far.

Here's a look at Korda's performance on the LPGA season so far:

Mizuho Americas Open (04/24) - T5, -11 (68-68-68-73)

The Chevron Championship (04/17) - T14, -2 (77-68-71-70)

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro (04/02) - T16, -14 (67-68-67-72)

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards (03/27) - T28, +10 (78-73-75)

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass (02/06) - T22, -14 (67-65-73-69)

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands (01/30) - T7, -12 (68-68-65-71)

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - 2, -18 (71-67-67-65)

Nelly Korda's record at the U.S. Women's Open explored

Nelly Korda has had a mixed record at the U.S. Women's Open so far. She has made ten starts, made seven cuts, but recorded just two top-10 finishes. Last year, she missed the third cut at the tournament after shooting 80 and 70.

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's past results at the U.S. Women's Open:

2024 (Lancaster Country Club): MC, +10 (80-70)

2023 (Pebble Beach Golf Links): T-64, +13 (76-73-72-80)

2022 (Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club): T-8, -2 (70-69-70-73)

2021 (The Olympic Club: Lake Course): MC, +11 (78-75)

2020 (Champions Golf Club): MC, +4 (73-73)

2019 (Country Club of Charleston): T-39, +5 (69-71-73-76)

2018 (Shoal Creek): T-10, E (70-74-71-73)

2017 (Trump National Golf Club: Old Course): T-44, +6 (70-72-78-74)

2016 (CordeValle): T-59, +10 (72-76-75-75)

2013 (Sebonack Golf Club): T-64, +22 (73-77-79-81)

