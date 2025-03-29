Nelly Korda gets candid about golf’s unpredictability - "Golf is just a really funny game"

Nelly Korda returned to the greens after a break for a few weeks to defend her title at this week's LPGA Tour's Ford Championship. The American golfer had a fantastic start to her campaign this week, and following two rounds of the tournament, she found herself tied for second place while heading into the event's final rounds.

In a post-round press conference of the 2025 Ford Championship on March 28th, Nelly Korda reflected on her performance and spoke about the game's uncertainty. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"Golf is just a really funny game. I mean, you can never kind of be comfortable. You just have to constantly practice, try to improve in every aspect of it. One day your chipping is great; next day it's the weakest part of your game, and vice versa with putting and whatnot. You're always trying to dial it in.

"That's the funny thing about this game and also like the greatest thing about this game, is no one is ever going to be an expert and no one is ever going to have it actually figured out. You think you have it figured out and then you go out and play another golf course and you're like, I really don't have it figured out. It just humbles you in a way and also continuously motivates you," she added.

After the second round of the Ford Championship, held on Friday, Lilia Vu was in the lead with an overall score of 14-under. She had a two-stroke lead over Jeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who were also tied for second at 12-under.

A look into Nelly Korda's performance at the Ford Championship 2025

Korda started her campaign at the Ford Championship with a fabulous round of 5-under 67 on the event's opening day on Thursday, March 27. She made a birdie on the second hole, followed by a bogey on the fifth, and then again carded a birdie on the seventh.

Meanwhile, on the back nine, Korda carded three back-to-back birdies from the 12th to the 14th holes, followed by a birdie on the 17th for a round of 5-under.

In the second round of the tournament, Nelly Korda started the game on the tenth on Friday. She began with a birdie on the first hole of the day, followed by another birdie on the 12th, and then three more on the front nine.

She carried the momentum on the back nine as well and made three birdies and a bogey for a round of 65. With a total of 12-under, Korda tied for second place. The LPGA Tour event is scheduled to wrap up on Sunday, March 30.

