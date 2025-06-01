Nelly Korda shared her honest thoughts about her last putt on Saturday. She is playing at the U.S. Women's Open this week and is over with three rounds. On the third day, she carded a birdie on the 18th hole.
Following the round, Korda shared about her playing experience in the third round, and making a birdie on the last hole. She said:
“It was funny. Actually the greens are tricky out here. Sometimes they're a little hard to read, especially today on some of the ridges where it can break left, it can break right. That was kind of one of those putts where you're like, okay, straight in is a little too simple.
“I may have pushed it just a tiny bit, but right as it was like kind of midway there, I'm like, oh, my gosh, it missed it right, and then sometimes you just have to get lucky with a nice ice cream swirl around the cup.”
Nelly Korda's total score for the third round was 73, and she would play the last round on Sunday.
Nelly Korda and others' tee times for the last round of the 2025 US Women's Open
Nelly Korda will play alongside Mao Saigo at 12:48 pm. Next to them, Hinako Shibuno and Rio Takeda will tee off at 12:59 pm. Julia Lopez Ramirez and Maja Stark will play as the last group at 1:10 pm.
Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the last round of the U.S. Women's Open (all times in ET):
7:51 a.m.- Kiara Romero (a); Celine Borge
8:02 a.m.- Wichanee Meechai; Sophie Hausmann
8:13 a.m.- Shiho Kuwaki; Nataliya Guseva
8:24 a.m.- Sakura Koiwai; Amy Yang
8:35 a.m.- Maria José Marin (a); Miyu Yamashita
8:46 a.m.- Youmin Hwang; Saki Baba
8:57 a.m.- Akie Iwai; In Gee Chun
9:08 a.m.- Pauline Roussin Bouchard; Ina Yoon
9:19 a.m.- Amari Avery; Hyunjo Yoo
9:30 a.m.- Klara Davidson Spilkova; Farah O'Keefe (a)
9:41 a.m.- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a); Jinhee Im
9:52 a.m.- Esther Henseleit; Gemma Dryburgh
10:03 a.m.- Auston Kim; Allisen Corpuz
10:14 a.m.- Haeran Ryu; Anna Nordqvist
10:25 a.m.- Madelene Sagstrom; Lottie Woad (a)
10:36 a.m.- Ingrid Lindblad; Celine Boutier
10:47 a.m.- Lydia Ko; Rayee Feng (a)
10:58 a.m.- A Lim Kim; Charley Hull
11:09 a.m.- Hyejin Choi; Ariya Jutanugarn
11:20 a.m.- Chisato Iwai; Angel Yin
11:31 a.m.- Jing Yan; Jin Young Ko
11:42 a.m.- Yui Kawamoto; Chiara Tamburlini
11:53 a.m.- Andrea Lee; Hannah Green
12:04 p.m.- Aline Krauter; Hailee Cooper
12:15 p.m.- Yealimi Noh; Ruoning Yin
12:26 p.m.- Gaby Lopez; Sarah Schmelzel
12:37 p.m.- Linn Grant; Minjee Lee
12:48 p.m.- Nelly Korda; Mao Saigo
12:59 p.m.- Hinako Shibuno; Rio Takeda
1:10 p.m.- Julia Lopez Ramirez; Maja Stark