Nelly Korda gets special online treatment at U.S. Women’s Open as USGA rectifies LPGA TV ‘regret’

Nelly Korda received a special online treatment during the second round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open on Friday, May 30. The American golfer is playing in this week's Women's major. In the second round, she played a round of 67 to settle in a tie for second place.

Ad

The USGA Online team has given special treatment to Nelly Korda by broadcasting every shot of her from the day in a 16-minute video clip. This usually happens at The Masters, when the Augusta National officials present the shots of the participants on their app.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This came just days after USGA CEO Mike Whan opened up about the viewership of the LPGA Tour events. On Tuesday, he said, via Golf.com:

“I really believed that I could get us a lot more network hours at the LPGA than I was able to get us. I’ve said this many times. I don’t know if women’s golf — when somebody says to me, Why doesn’t women’s golf play for more money? I would say, well, they generate about a fifth of the viewership of men’s golf.

Ad

"But they also get about a tenth of the network opportunities of men’s golf. I am not really sure if it’s [the] chicken [or the] egg. I’d love to have two seasons where women are on network TV for 37 weeks in a row and see what that looks like, but we never really had that opportunity. I have that regret.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda has been in contention to win the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. After a tough start with an opening round of 72, she bounced back with the second round of 67 and jumped 37 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for second place. Mao Saigo is in the lead at 8-under.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open featuring Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda settled in a tie for second place with Sarah Schmelzel, Maja Stark, Hinako Shibuno, A Lim Kim, and Yealimi Noh at 5-under.

Ad

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open after two rounds (only top 20):

1. Mao Saigo: -8

T2. Nelly Korda: -5

T2. Sarah Schmelzel: -5

T2. Maja Stark: -5

T2. Hinako Shibuno: -5

T2. A Lim Kim: -5

T2. Yealimi Noh: -5

T8. Linn Grant: -4

T8. Jing Yan: -4

T8. Chiara Tamburlini: -4

T8. Jin Hee Im: -4

T12. Gemma Dryburgh: -3

T12. Ariya Jutanugarn: -3

T12. Madelene Sagstrom: -3

T12. Hye-Jin Choi: -3

T12. Ina Yoon: -3

T12. Youmin Hwang: -3

T12. Rio Takeda: -3

T19. Auston Kim: -2

T19. Aline Krauter: -2

T19. Minjee Lee: -2

T19. In Gee Chun: -2

T19. Hannah Green: -2

T19. Rayee Feng (a): -2

T19. Lottie Woad (a): -2

T19. Andrea Lee: -2

T19. Chisato Iwai: -2

T19. Julia Lopez Ramirez: -2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More