Nelly Korda gives adorable shoutout to the 'lover boy' in her latest post

Nelly Korda gave a shout-out to the "lover boy" in her new social media post. She often posts about her golf tournaments and personal life ventures.

The LPGA phenom reshared a picture of a dog on her Instagram story, which was initially shared by the Instagram page called the Kimwalksdogs. Korda wrote a quirky two-word caption that read:

“Lover boy”

Dog's picture ( via Nelly Korda's Instagram story)

Apart from this, Nelly Korda reshared another post by Jessica Korda, where her son was seen playing with the golden doodle. The elder one has been on a break from professional tournaments since May 2023. Later, she opened up about her back injury and also revealed her pregnancy reports.

Jessica might come back to play competitively in the 2026 season, as she talked about it to Golfweek. She said:

“I'm definitely itching to be able to play again, how much, I'm not so sure…I'll take 2025 to assess and then per our maternity, 2026 is kind of what we're shooting for.”

While Jessica won't play in the 2025 season, Nelly has already finished playing in two LPGA tournaments.

Nelly Korda made a heartfelt post after playing at the Founders Cup

Nelly Korda is a resident of Bradenton, and the golfer played on her home soil for the Founders Cup. After the tournament, the LPGA phenom took to Instagram and opened up regarding her playing experience. She added that she was thankful to the fans. She wrote:

"Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams."

Korda last played at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club, and she finished at T7 with a score of 12 under 272. She shot 68-68-65-71 and earned $51,522 from the tournament.

In the event, Korda shot 68 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the second round, she fired 68 with five birdies in total, and in the third round, she scored 65 with eight birdies in total. She shot 71 in the last round with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Korda also played at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, and she finished at T2 with 18 under 270.

